PLAYERS TO WATCH

Braedon Clinton, Riverfield: The 5-11 junior guard scored 53 points in three wins last week for the ninth-ranked Ravens (17-4). He had 18 points in a 64-27 win over Webbers Falls in a Class A playoff opener Saturday. His career total is 1,130 points. For the season, he is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His senior brother, Davieon, averages 16.4 points has 1,466 in his career.

Titus Miller, Catoosa: The 6-6 junior is averaging 22 points and 8.7 rebounds for the 4A No. 12 Indians (16-4). Last Friday, he surpassed 1,000 career points.

Trestin Thurman, Mannford: The 6-foot-2 senior had 54 points and 23 rebounds as the Pirates went 3-0 last week.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A East: No. 1 Broken Arrow (19-0) at No. 5 Owasso (12-7), Tuesday: Broken Arrow won the previous meeting, 54-50, on Jan. 10.

5A East: No. 1 Memorial (18-3) at No. 2 Edison (16-4), Tuesday: The visiting Chargers look to avenge a 57-49 loss on Jan. 14 in this matchup of neighboring rivals.

6A East: No. 1 Bixby (17-4) at No. 4 B.T. Washington (11-6), Friday: A potential area tournament final preview. Bixby beat BTW 62-56 on Jan. 13.

4A district: No. 12 Catoosa (16-4) at Vinita (15-7), Saturday: Catoosa has won six in a row and Vinita has a seven-game winning streak.

NEWS AND NOTES

Collinsville rebuilds quickly

In November, it looked like it could be a rough season for Collinsville after graduating the top six players from its 5A state tournament team.

The Cardinals started 2-4, but their 56-52 win over Grove on Friday was their 12th in the past 14 games. Collinsville (14-6) is ranked No. 6 in 5A East.

Collinsville is led by Zac Brown, a 6-9 junior who averages 19 points and 14 rebounds. Brown missed most of last season with a broken leg.

“Zac has come a long way,” Collinsville coach Todd Anderson said. “He’s got good hands, he’s strong, he finishes well around the basket, and he can step outside and shoot.”

Sophomore point-guard Aiden Anderson is averaging 11.4 points and junior Nick Syrckels is at 10.5 over a seven-game winning streak. Other key players are junior Noah Worden and sophomore Austin Normandin. Kobe Bailey, the only senior, has developed into a defensive stopper.

“The team has grown up a lot and is winning the close games,” Anderson said. “They have been executing under pressure.”

Central shows progress

Last week, Central (7-14) reeled off consecutive wins for the first time this season against Webster and Hilldale, before losing at 5A East No. 2 Edison 68-46 on Saturday.

“I like the spirit of our bunch,” Central coach Aaron Daniels said. “We’re finding our personality and a little recipe for success, and playing a little harder.”

Several players have led the Braves in scoring this season. Daniels said primary ballhandler Malachi McElwee is “our quarterback on the court. He’s unselfish and makes plays for others.”

Other Braves to watch include sophomore Josiah King and senior Freddie Brown. King had three 3s in the win over Hilldale. Brown returned to the team after not playing last season.

“Josiah is our most constant player for off-the-clock gym time,” Daniels said. “Freddie has finally found his groove and is playing in a decisive way. He’s talented and athletic, and he’s got a poker face like no other.”

Hornets prevail

Bartlesville, with standout guard David Castillo, showed last Friday it could be a dangerous team in the 6A playoffs despite its 7-13 record. Booker T. Washington, ranked No. 4 in 6A East, needed Marques Smith’s follow-shot basket with five seconds left to prevail 54-53 at Bartlesville. BJ Harris scored 29 points for BTW while Castillo led the 12th-ranked Bruins with 19 points.

Mr. and Ms. Inside/Outside

Coaches are encouraged to send in nominations for the World’s Mr. Inside/Mr. Outside and Ms.Inside/Ms. Outside contests that start Sunday. Nominations can be emailed to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com by noon Wednesday.

Report scores

Scoring summaries and scores can be emailed to sports@tulsaworld.com.

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 12, followed by voting points.

Class 6A (Final)

East

1. Broken Arrow (12) 19-0, 165; 2. Putnam North (1) 20-1, 155; 3. Bixby 17-4, 145; 4. B.T. Washington 11-6, 123; 5. Owasso 12-7, 121; 6. Moore 14-6, 120; 7. Putnam West 11-9, 107; 9. Union 10-9, 97; 9. Southmoore 11-8, 90; 10. Jenks 10-9, 88; 11. Sand Springs 10-10, 63; 12. Bartlesville 7-13, 60; 13. Stillwater 6-15, 45; 14. Enid 10-10, 43; 15. Ponca City 4-17, 31; 16. Muskogee 3-15, 1.

West

1. Edmond North (13) 18-2, 195; 2. Westmoore (2) 15-5, 184; 3. Norman 13-7, 165; 4. Lawton 15-6, 156; 5. Choctaw 16-6, 148; 6. NW Classen 15-5, 132; 7. Deer Creek 12-7, 131; 8. Edmond Memorial 12-7, 129; 9. Mustang 10-11, 104; 10. Edmond Santa Fe 9-11, 97; 11. Norman North 9-12, 93; 12. Putnam City 9-10, 73; 13. Yukon 6-14, 60; 14. U.S. Grant 7-9, 39; 15. Capitol Hill 4-16, 27; 16. Midwest City 5-16, 23.

Class 5A (Final)

East

1. Memorial (13) 18-3, 210; 2. Edison (1) 16-4, 190; 3. Holland Hall 17-3, 186; 4. Hale 17-4, 182; 5. Bishop Kelley 14-7, 155; 6. Collinsville 14-6, 154; 7. Claremore 12-8, 134; 8. Coweta 11-8, 129; 9. Grove 11-8, 114; 10. Glenpool 10-11, 102; 11. Tahlequah 9-10, 93; 12. Shawnee 6-15, 68; 13. East Central 4-15, 59; 14. Rogers 4-15, 50. 15. Sapulpa 5-15, 35; 16. Pryor 2-16, minus-1.

West

1. Carl Albert (13) 17-4, 180; 2. Del City (1) 12-6, 168; 3. El Reno 14-4, 158; 4. Southeast 11-6, 149; 5. Piedmont 14-7, 139; 6. Mt. St. Mary 16-4, 130; 7. Noble 8-10, 113; 8. Guthrie 9-11, 108; 9. Lawton MacArthur 9-11, 97; 10. Durant 9-10, 87; 11. Altus 8-11, 68; 12. Lawton Eisenhower 4-15, 56; 14. Santa Fe South 7-12, 51; 14. Guymon 10-12, 50; 15. McAlester 6-15, 46; 16. Duncan 0-19, minus-3.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Kingfisher (29) 18-3, 977; 2. Crossings Christian (16) 18-2, 917; 3. Weatherford (2) 21-1, 878; 4. OKC Douglass (5) 19-1, 849; 5. Okla. Christian School (2) 20-2, 812; 6. Newcastle 18-4, 792; 7. Stilwell 18-2, 573; 8. North Rock Creek 17-4, 557; 9. Anadarko 14-8, 485; 10. Tuttle 15-7, 483; 11. Perkins-Tryon 17-5, 468; 12 (tie). Ada 16-6, 429 and Catoosa 16-4, 429; 14. McLoud 18-4, 425; 15. Victory Christian 13-8, 377.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Metro Christian (16) 20-2, 838; 2. OKC Millwood (20) 11-10, 829; 3. Purcell (11) 21-1, 804; 4. Roland (1) 19-2, 711; 5. Claremore Sequoyah 20-2, 667; 6. Prague 19-2, 662; 7. Marlow 17-4, 608; 8. Crooked Oak 19-2, 587; 9. Alva 19-3, 488; 10. Lindsay 17-5, 468; 11. Kellyville 17-3, 458; 12. Kiefer 15-6, 424; 13. Keys 16-4, 344; 14. Hugo 11-8, 299; 15. Cascia Hall 15-7, 260.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (41) 24-0, 760; 2. Preston (1) 20-4, 709; 3. Okla. Christian Academy 17-8, 666; 4. Hennessey 19-3, 639; 5. Colcord 13-4, 560; 6. Oktaha 15-7, 528; 7. Hooker 18-5, 499; 8. Pocola 16-6, 481; 9. Calera 15-7, 435; 10. Hobart 16-5, 343; 11. Minco 16-6, 316; 12. Nowata 17-5, 313; 13. Ketchum 13-8, 301; 14. Rejoice Christian 9-11, 237; 15. Latta 11-14, 181.

Class A (Final)

1. Caddo (37) 18-2, 1,242; 2. Rattan (9) 22-3, 1,178; 3. Vanoss (7) 20-3, 1,074; 4. Okay (6) 21-2, 1,060; 5. Okarche (8) 23-2, 1,047; 6. Seiling 20-1, 940; 7. Allen (2) 17-4, 880; 8. Boone-Apache 18-4, 767; 9. Riverfield (1) 17-4, 709; 10. Texhoma 19-5, 681; 11. Velma-Alma 18-2, 663; 12. Laverne (1) 18-5, 602; 13. Cyril 18-5, 387; 14. Frontier 17-8, 327; 15. Arapaho-Butler 19-6, 279.

Class B (Final)

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (40) 21-1, 1,246; 2. Roff (18) 19-5, 1,201; 3. Stringtown 20-2, 1,049; 4. Calumet (2) 22-1, 1,006; 5. Buffalo Valley (5) 21-3, 943; 6. Kinta (2) 17-3, 925; 7. Duke 22-2, 877; 8. Goodwell (4) 20-2, 851; 9. Leedey 19-5, 810; 10. Glencoe 19-5, 743; 11. Paden 20-2, 643; 12. Sentinel 18-4, 402; 13. Timberlake 21-1, 486; 14. Big Pasture 18-5, 455; 15. Stuart 16-5, 427.