BIXBY -- Triston Driver and Bixby's other younger players made sure that standout Parker Friedrichsen enjoyed his Senior Night.

Friedrichsen scored 27 points and Driver added 15, including two key free throws with 19.7 seconds left, as third-ranked Bixby prevailed 62-59 over No. 5 Owasso in a Class 6A East showdown Friday at Whitey Ford Sports Complex.

"It was big, he's special, the best shooter I've ever seen in person," said Driver, a sophomore guard.

Friedrichsen's junior brother, Luke, had 12 points on four 3s to help Bixby (17-4, 10-2 Frontier Valley) snap Owasso's nine-game winning streak.

"Parker gets all the headlines and rightfully so," Bixby coach Lance Kight said. "But we've got other guys that can play. I think Triston is one of the best sophomores in Tulsa. He plays fearless basketball. Luke Friedrichsen made some monster 3s. All the guys played their role and that's why we ended up with the victory."

Brandon Mann had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (12-7, 7-4).

A key for Bixby was holding Owasso freshman Jalen Montonati to eight points -- three days after he scored 39 in a win over Union.

"After watching the Union film, we just talked about having a hand in his face all night long," Kight said. "He really does a great job in his mid-range game, and we just tried to get him off his spot, make him catch in tough situations, and I thought the guys executed the game plan to perfection."

On Dec. 16, Owasso edged Bixby 71-63 in overtime and through Friday's game another OT game seemed like a strong possibility.

"We felt like we let one slip away in Owasso and we enacted a little revenge tonight," Kight said. "It was the best crowd we've had at Bixby all year and Owasso brought a great crowd. It was just a great high school basketball game."

Bixby led for most of the night, but every time it threatened to pull away, Owasso answered with its own run. However, just when it seemed Owasso would catch up or go ahead, the Spartans had an answer.

Boden Williams opened the fourth quarter with a 3 that cut Owasso's deficit to 41-40, but Driver scored the next basket. Bixby's lead was 46-44 before a 7-0 run that was capped by Parker Friedrichsen's layup after he assisted on brother Luke's 3 and a Driver basket.

Owasso battled back again and moved within 55-53 on Mann's two free throws with 58 seconds left. Eleven seconds later, Bixby sophomore Spencer Holley sank two free throws for his only points of the game and Parker Friedrichsen then went 1-of-2 from the line. Mann's 3-point play cut Bixby's lead to 58-56, but Driver's two free throws again made it a two-possession margin and kept the Spartans out of reach.

For Kight, it was his first win in nine tries against his high school alma mater.

After a slow offensive start, Owasso led 5-2 before Bixby went on a 12-0 run. The Rams responded with nine consecutive points and that set the tone for the night.

Bixby led 23-22 at halftime before Parker Friedrichsen opened the third quarter with a 3 and then fed Driver for another 3. The Friedrichsen brothers each added a 3 to cap a 12-2 run that made it 35-24, but the Rams rallied again as Mann scored seven in the third, setting up a suspenseful final period that ended differently than in their first meeting.

"Wins like this, where the game was back and forth, that will test us to where when we face adversity in the playoffs, we'll push through it and come out with the `W'," Driver said.

"I feel like we've come a long way (since the first game with Owasso). We're better defensively, that's where we struggled a lot. We've worked hard in practice and that has shown since then."

Bixby 39, Owasso 37 (girls): Gracy Wernli made two free throws to snap a 37-37 tie with 1:26 left and then made a key defensive play that saved the win for No. 2 Bixby (15-6, 10-1). Jayelle Austin led No. 7 Owasso (12-7, 5-5) with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a much different game than Bixby's 67-32 win in December at Owasso. The game was tied at 15 before Bixby ended the first half on a 15-4 run for a 30-21 lead. Bixby's Gentry Baldwin scored 11 of her team-high 13 points before halftime.

Austin and Makenna Yokley combined for all of Owasso's 11 points in the third quarter that ended tied at 32. Baldwin then made two free throws and Wernli sank a 3 for a 37-32 lead. But Yokley then made 3-of-4 free throws and Addy Pruitt sank a tying bank shot with 1:55 left. Twenty-nine seconds later, Wernli snapped the tie.

Owasso held the ball for a last shot, but Yokley was tied up by Wernli in the lane with help from two teammates. Bixby was awarded the ball on the alternating possession and ran out the final 12.5 seconds to end Owasso's five-game winning streak.

Owasso will return to Bixby in two weeks for a regional.

BIXBY 62, OWASSO 59 (boys)

Owasso;9;13;15;22;--;59

Bixby;14;9;18;21;--;62

Owasso: Mann 20, McLemore 11, Williams 11, Montonati 8, Lewis 7, Patterson 2.

Bixby: P.Friederichsen 27, Driver 15, L.Friedrichsen 12, Surman 4, Holley 2, McCormick 2.

BIXBY 39, OWASSO 37 (girls)

Owasso;17;4;11;5;--;37

Bixby;22;8;2;7;--;39

Owasso: Austin 12, Yokley 10, Pryitt 7, Tease 6, McGarrah 2.

Bixby: Baldwin 13, K.Wernli 9, G.Wernli 7, Nielsen 6, Musick 4.