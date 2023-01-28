Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen receives release from Notre Dame with retiring coach's `blessing'

Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen has reopened this college recruitment after asking for and receiving his release from Notre Dame.

Friedrichsen, a 6-foot-4 guard, signed with Notre Dame during the early period in November. He chose the Irish over Nebraska and Davidson.

Friedrichsen said when he committed to and then signed with Notre Dame last fall that Irish coach Mike Brey was a big reason behind his decision. Last month, Brey was in Sand Springs and watched Friedrichsen score 40 points in a win over the Sandites.

But on Jan. 19, Brey announced he was retiring at the end of this season, his 23rd at Notre Dame.

"Coach Brey gave him his blessing," said Bixby coach Lance Kight, who added that Friedrichsen "didn’t feel it was in his best interest to possibly play for a coach who he’s never been recruited by."

A few days ago, Brey suggested to Notre Dame's signees to consider exploring their options due to his retirement. Another Notre Dame signee, Brady Dunlap, from Studio City (California) Harvard Westlake, also has received his release.