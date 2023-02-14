SAPULPA -- Parker Friedrichsen had more than usual to celebrate after a Bixby win Tuesday.

Friedrichsen surpassed 2,000 career points en route to a career-high salvo of 51 points as the Class 6A East No. 3 Spartans rolled 92-52 over Sapulpa.

"It feels good, I knew it (the 2,000 milestone) was going to come with hard work," Friedrichsen said. "But I've got to give credit to Coach (Lance) Kight and my teammates, they trust me to kind of lead the pack. With their trust and confidence in me, I'm able to do it."

And on top of it all, his performance was witnessed by Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes and assistant Matt Woodley, who were in the Chieftain Center stands after spending the afternoon in Bixby.

"It's fun to play in front of those guys," Friedrichsen said.

Friedrichsen, a 6-4 guard who signed with Notre Dame in November but recently received his release due to coach Mike Brey's announced departure at the end of the season, visited Wake Forest last weekend. He doesn't have a timetable for making a commitment.

"It went well, it was good to see it, it was a lot of fun," Friedrichsen said of his visit. "I love the coaching staff and what they're about."

Friedrichsen was 16-of-25 from the field, including 7-of-14 on 3s, made all 12 of his free throws and had 10 rebounds.

Going into the game, Friedrichsen needed 12 points to reach 2,000. He accomplished that with a 3-pointer late in the first quarter.

"I was just in the flow of the game so I didn't really stop to think about it, but I was definitely thinking about it pregame," Friedrichsen said.

Although the final winning margin wasn't a surprise as Sapulpa (5-16) entered with a 10-game losing streak, the Chieftains kept the game from being a rout until the fourth quarter. Bixby (18-4) led only 57-46 at the end of the third period before delivering a 35-6 blitz.

"We played sloppy at times, had too many turnovers," Kight said. "I told Parker at halftime, everybody's off so you've got to go in attack mode. I look up and he's got 49 points with 3 1/2 (minutes) on the board, and I was like I'm going to let him get a 50-spot tonight. It was awesome, I couldn't be more pleased with him.

"To do it in front of the head coach at Wake Forest sitting across from you, that even makes it that much more special."

Friedrichsen made four consecutive 3s as he scored 18 points in the first 5:10 of the fourth quarter before watching the last 2:50 from the bench.

"I was just making some shots and having some fun," Friedrichsen said.

BIXBY 92, SAPULPA 52

Bixby;23;20;14;35;—;92

Sapulpa;16;12;18;6;—;52

Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 51, Driver 14, Wright 5, L. Friedrichsen 4, N. Friedrichsen 4, McCormick 4, Fiske 3, Surman 2, Holley 2, Antle 2, McKenzie 1.

Sapulpa: Read 15, Lewis 13, Pratt 8, Ragsdale 7, Abbage 4, Harris 3, Willibey 2.