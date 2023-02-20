Bixby guard Parker Friedrichsen announced Monday on Twitter that he is committed to Wake Forest.

Friedrichsen signed with Notre Dame during the early period in November, but on Jan. 28 received his release, with coach Mike Brey's blessing, soon after Brey announced that he was retiring at the end of this season.

Last Tuesday, Friedrichsen scored a career-high 51 points at Sapulpa in a performance that was witnessed by Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes and assistant Matt Woodley, who were in the Chieftain Center stands after spending the afternoon in Bixby. A few days earlier, Friedrichsen visited Wake Forest.

“It’s fun to play in front of those guys,” Friedrichsen said after the game and added, “I love the coaching staff and what they’re about.”

Friedrichsen, 6-foot-4, surpassed 2,000 career points last Tuesday. He added 34 points against Booker T. Washington on Friday. For the season, he is averaging 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who are 19-4.

Verbal commitment are not binding. The next signing period starts April 12.