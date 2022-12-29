Bixby overpowers Kiefer in record-breaking TofC girls semifinal

Bixby produced a record-breaking performance in the Tournament of Champions girls semifinals Thursday.

Gracy Wernli had 27 points and seven rebounds to lead Class 6A No. 2 Bixby past 3A No. 5 Kiefer 77-22 at the BOK Center.

The 55-point margin of victory was the largest in TofC girls history. The previous record was 54 when Jenks beat Okay 96-42 in 2003 when the tournament was known as Oklahoma's Best.

Bixby (8-4) will face the Sapulpa/Lincoln Christian late semifinal winner in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. Kiefer (6-1) will play the Sapulpa/Lincoln Christian loser for third place at 4 p.m. Friday.

Gentry Baldwin scored 15 points, dished out seven assists, and had four rebounds for Bixby. Alyssa Nielsen also had a big game for Bixby as she finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

"Alyssa is providing a great inside presence," said Bixby head coach Tina Thomas. "We have emphasized that and she did a really awesome job tonight."

Hannah Coons scored six points and grabbed six rebounds for Kiefer. Teammate Shayna Hendrix finished with five points and four boards. Both were a focal point for the Spartans defensively.

"The plan was that we wanted to limit (Hendrix) on her outside attempts and do the best we could on Coons because she is a really good player," said Thomas.

Nielsen opened the scoring with a conventional 3-point play for Bixby. Coons countered with a bucket for Kiefer.

The Spartans then scored the next 13 points and eventually were on top 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Bixby extended its advantage to 40-9 at the half, thanks in large part to making 7-of-11 from 3-point country.

The Trojans had several good looks from long distance in the first half, but none of their 13 attempts were successful.

Hendrix finally converted from 3-point country for Kiefer at the 6:20 mark of the third period. Bixby, however, had too much firepower on the way to its historic win.

"I was very pleased," said Thomas. "To do the things we want to do this season, we have to play four solid quarters and I thought they gave me that today."

Holland Hall 69, Okarche 57: Ava Casper and Elise Hill each had 19 points with three treys to lead 4A No. 5 Holland Hall (6-1). Hill also had five assists. Holland Hall was 11-of-21 on 3s and Okarche was 9-of-24. Emma Stover paced Class A No. 9 Okarche (6-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Norman 57, Pocola 29: Kayla Jones had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead 6A No. 5 Norman (7-3), which shot 59% from the field. Norman outrebounded Pocola 31-12.

BIXBY 77, KIEFER 22

Kiefer;6;3;8;5;--;22

Bixby;21;19;21;16;--;77

Kiefer (6-1): Coons 6, Hendrix 5, Calvert 3, Watashe 2, Williams 2, Bonilla 2, Rowton 1, Goodman 1.

Bixby (8-4): G. Wernli 27, Baldwin 15, Nielsen 11, K. Wernli 9, Musick 5, Daniel 3, Blankenship 3, Wilson 2, Dotel 2.

HOLLAND HALL 69, OKARCHE 57

Holland Hall;19;13;22;15;--;69

Okarche;7;11;21;18;--;57

Holland Hall (6-1): Hill 19, Casper 19, Regalado 12, Fugate 11, Johnson 5, Davis 3.

Okarche (6-4): Stover 18, Jalie Rother 15, VanDenDriessche 8, Endres 7, Jadyn Rother 6, Payne 3.

NORMAN 57, POCOLA 29

Pocola;5;7;9;8;--;29

Norman;15;12;16;14;--;57

Pocola (5-2): Parker 9, Smith 9, Lairamore 8, Phillips 3.

Norman (7-3): Jones 16, Hybl 12, Begay 10, McGinnis 7, Hunt 5, Rollins 5, Hennigan 2.