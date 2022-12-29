Bixby overpowers Kiefer in record-breaking TofC girls semifinal; Lincoln edges Sapulpa to set up title rematch

Bixby produced a record-breaking performance in the Tournament of Champions girls semifinals Thursday.

Gracy Wernli had 27 points and seven rebounds to lead Class 6A No. 2 Bixby past 3A No. 5 Kiefer 77-22 at the BOK Center.

The 55-point margin of victory was the largest in TofC girls history. The previous record was 54 when Jenks beat Okay 96-42 in 2003 when the tournament was known as Oklahoma’s Best.

Bixby (8-4) will face 4A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (7-0) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. Lincoln defeated 5A No. 1 Sapulpa 59-54 in the other semifinal.

Maddi Stewart scored 19 points, including two tiebreaking technical free throws with 1:29 remaining, to lift Lincoln.

"Bixby is a really good team," said Lincoln coach Melody Stewart. "They have a lot of kids that have played together for a very long time. They understand how to play this game the right way."

Bixby defeated Lincoln 56-31 in last year's TofC final.

Bixby 77, Kiefer 22: Gentry Baldwin scored 15 points, dished out seven assists, and had four rebounds for Bixby. Alyssa Nielsen also had a big game for Bixby as she finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

“Alyssa is providing a great inside presence,” said Bixby head coach Tina Thomas. “We have emphasized that and she did a really awesome job tonight.”

Hannah Coons scored six points and grabbed six rebounds for Kiefer. Teammate Shayna Hendrix finished with five points and four boards. Both were a focal point for the Spartans defensively.

“The plan was that we wanted to limit (Hendrix) on her outside attempts and do the best we could on Coons because she is a really good player,” said Thomas.

Nielsen opened the scoring with a conventional 3-point play for Bixby. Coons countered with a bucket for Kiefer.

The Spartans then scored the next 13 points and eventually were on top 21-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Bixby extended its advantage to 40-9 at the half, thanks in large part to making 7-of-11 from 3-point country.

The Trojans had several good looks from long distance in the first half, but none of their 13 attempts were successful.

Hendrix finally converted from 3-point country for Kiefer at the 6:20 mark of the third period. Bixby, however, had too much firepower on the way to its historic win.

“I was very pleased,” said Thomas. “To do the things we want to do this season, we have to play four solid quarters and I thought they gave me that today.”

Lincoln Christian 59, Sapulpa 54: Lincoln's Ellie Brueggemann finished with 17 points. Stailee Heard and Taylor Bilby finished with 16 and 15 points, respectively for Sapulpa.

The Bulldogs were ahead for all but 16 seconds against Sapulpa. Lincoln Christian's biggest advantage came at 45-34 at the 2:42 mark of the third period. Sapulpa answered with the final seven points of the frame.

The Chieftains forced the first tie of the game at 48-48 midway through the fourth quarter on a bucket from Bilby.

The Bulldogs answered with the next four points on baskets from Stewart and Payton Rea. Heard countered with two free throws and a bucket to knot the score at 52-52.

Heard was hit with a technical foul after her tying basket and Stewart sank both free throws. The remaining points for Lincoln Christian all came at the foul line. Rea split a pair with 47 seconds left, Brueggemann made two with 29 seconds remaining, and Audrey Hopkins hit two more with six seconds to play.

"We've always known our seniors are good leaders that do the right things at the right time," said coach Stewart. "I feel the big story tonight was our three underclassmen (sophomores Hopkins and Rea, and freshman Maddi Stewart) on the floor down the stretch hitting big free throws."

Lincoln Christian led 18-13 after the first quarter and all of the points came from long distance. Sapulpa did not attempt a 3-pointer in the frame.

The Chieftains battled back to within 35-34 at the half and made all three of their 3-point tries in the second period.

The Bulldogs got the first 10 points and Sapulpa the last seven of the third quarter. That set the stage for the final quarter's drama.

"Sapulpa is good," said coach Stewart. "They have great players and a coaching staff that we respect a lot. Our goal tonight was to contain transition. We want to do the same thing against Bixby and have each kid just do their job."

Sapulpa will meet Kiefer in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Holland Hall 69, Okarche 57: Ava Casper and Elise Hill each had 19 points with three treys to lead 4A No. 5 Holland Hall (6-1). Hill also had five assists. Holland Hall was 11-of-21 on 3s and Okarche was 9-of-24. Emma Stover paced Class A No. 9 Okarche (6-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Norman 57, Pocola 29: Kayla Jones had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead 6A No. 5 Norman (7-3), which shot 59% from the field. Norman outrebounded Pocola 31-12.

BIXBY 77, KIEFER 22

Kiefer;6;3;8;5;—;22

Bixby;21;19;21;16;—;77

Kiefer (6-1): Coons 6, Hendrix 5, Calvert 3, Watashe 2, Williams 2, Bonilla 2, Rowton 1, Goodman 1.

Bixby (8-4): G. Wernli 27, Baldwin 15, Nielsen 11, K. Wernli 9, Musick 5, Daniel 3, Blankenship 3, Wilson 2, Dotel 2.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 59, SAPULPA 54

Sapulpa;13;21;7;13;--;54

Lincoln Christian;18;17;10;14;--;59

Sapulpa (7-1): S. Heard 16, Bilby 15, T. Heard 10, Raegan McQuarters 4, Hall 3, Riki McQuarters 3, Parker 3.

Lincoln Christian (7-0): Stewart 19, Brueggemann 17, Hopkins 11, Roberts 6, Jordan Faulkner 3, Rea 3.

HOLLAND HALL 69, OKARCHE 57

Holland Hall;19;13;22;15;—;69

Okarche;7;11;21;18;—;57

Holland Hall (6-1): Hill 19, Casper 19, Regalado 12, Fugate 11, Johnson 5, Davis 3.

Okarche (6-4): Stover 18, Jalie Rother 15, VanDenDriessche 8, Endres 7, Jadyn Rother 6, Payne 3.

NORMAN 57, POCOLA 29

Pocola;5;7;9;8;—;29

Norman;15;12;16;14;—;57

Pocola (5-2): Parker 9, Smith 9, Lairamore 8, Phillips 3.

Norman (7-3): Jones 16, Hybl 12, Begay 10, McGinnis 7, Hunt 5, Rollins 5, Hennigan 2.