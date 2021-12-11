Bixby Invitational: No. 1 Edmond North rips No. 2 Bixby in final

Edmond North (6-0) continued its early-season dominance, as the Huskies have won by at least 30 points in every game, while scoring at least 66 and allowing no more than 44 in any one contest.

Adding an additional layer of motivation for Edmond North was the fact that Bixby defeated it 59-54 in a Class 6A state semifinal last season, before the Spartans lost the final to Norman.

“They’re an excellent team, they got everything back, they came with a vendetta, of course, after last year’s game,” Thomas said of Edmond North. “Nothing but respect for them.”

Things didn’t start out well for the host squad as Edmond North jumped out to a big lead early, going up 11-0 on Heathcock’s layup 4:26 into the contest. The Spartans scored their first points with 2:15 remaining in the opening quarter on Baldwin’s 3-pointer, but it didn’t get much better for the Spartans from there.

Edmond North led 20-8 after one period and then scored the next seven points in the second quarter en route to a 34-15 halftime advantage. The Huskies used a 10-0 run to build a 44-17 lead midway through the third quarter, but Baldwin scored the next seven points and Bixby trailed 50-28 heading into the fourth.