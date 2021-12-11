Bixby Invitational: No. 1 Edmond North rips No. 2 Bixby in final

BIXBY — The top two ranked teams in Class 6A met Saturday night at the Whitey Ford Sports Complex in the final of the Bixby Invitational Tournament, and there was little doubt which one holds a massive edge at this point.
Fueled by 19 points from Laci Steele and 16 from Allison Heatchcock, No. 1-ranked Edmond North blew past No. 2 Bixby, 74-35, to claim the tournament championship.
Steele, who scored 18 points in North’s semifinal victory over Sapulpa on Friday night, was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
The Spartans (3-1) played without their top scorer, guard Gracy Wernli, who was injured in Friday night’s semifinal victory over Broken Arrow.
Gentry Baldwin led Bixby with 16 points on Saturday, while Meredith Mayes and Alyssa Nielsen each scored eight.
Bixby clearly missed Wernli, but coach Tina Thomas also acknowledged that her team still has a ways to go.
“That doesn’t reflect the type of quality team we’ll be in February, because we have some growing room,” Thomas said. “We have a couple of players that just need to grow, and they will. Missing Wernli, that’s not even a true measuring stick. Add 20 points and maybe that’s a measuring stick.”
Edmond North (6-0) continued its early-season dominance, as the Huskies have won by at least 30 points in every game, while scoring at least 66 and allowing no more than 44 in any one contest.
Adding an additional layer of motivation for Edmond North was the fact that Bixby defeated it 59-54 in a Class 6A state semifinal last season, before the Spartans lost the final to Norman.
“They’re an excellent team, they got everything back, they came with a vendetta, of course, after last year’s game,” Thomas said of Edmond North. “Nothing but respect for them.”
Things didn’t start out well for the host squad as Edmond North jumped out to a big lead early, going up 11-0 on Heathcock’s layup 4:26 into the contest. The Spartans scored their first points with 2:15 remaining in the opening quarter on Baldwin’s 3-pointer, but it didn’t get much better for the Spartans from there.
Edmond North led 20-8 after one period and then scored the next seven points in the second quarter en route to a 34-15 halftime advantage. The Huskies used a 10-0 run to build a 44-17 lead midway through the third quarter, but Baldwin scored the next seven points and Bixby trailed 50-28 heading into the fourth.
“They battled hard and I’m proud of them for that,” Thomas said of her team.
Sapulpa 63, Broken Arrow 53 (third place): Class 5A No. 1 and defending state champion Sapulpa defeated Broken Arrow, ranked No. 9 in 6A, in the third-place game.
Tyla Heard scored 20 points for Sapulpa (2-2), while her sister Stailee contributed 16. It was a nice victory for the Chieftains after they were roughed up 66-36 Friday night by Edmond North in the semifinals.
“You always want to see how your kids are going to bounce back after a really tough loss like that, and they played hard, still had good energy and a good bounce about them,” said Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip. “I’m just really proud of how they came back. We’re going to be just fine. It’s early in the season, so we want to continue to make strides every game.”
Taleyah Jones, who has signed to play at UT-Arlington next year, scored a game-high 31 points for Broken Arrow (2-2), including a layup underneath with 1:12 remaining to pull the Tigers to within 59-53.
Final: EDMOND NORTH 75, BIXBY 34
Edmond North;20;14;16;25;--;75
Bixby;8;7;13;6;--;34
Edmond North: Steele 19, Heathcock 16, Franklin 12, T. Papahronis 9, E. Papahronis 6, Melton 5, Casaus 4, Peeler 2, Fisher 2.
Bixby: Baldwin 16, Mayes 8, Nielsen 8, Scott 2.
Third: SAPULPA 63, BROKEN ARROW 53
Sapulpa;18;22;13;10;--;63
Broken Arrow;15;14;13;11;--;53
Sapulpa: T. Heard 20, S. Heard 16, Berry 9, Hall 8, Bilby 6, Adkisson 2, Rossman 2.
Broken Arrow: Jones 31, Mathurin 12, Herrera 6, Howard 4.
Fifth: ED. MEMORIAL 56, PUTNAM CITY 23
Putnam City;6;0;9;8;--;23
Edmond Memorial;19;8;18;11;--;56
Putnam City: Holmes 10, Hill 4, Green 3, Davis 2, Roberson 2, Johnson 1, Booker 1.
Edmond Memorial: Franz 14, Berry 13, Aska 10, Hamlin 8, Hjelmstad 5, Hensley 4, Farris 2.
Seventh: HARDING CHARTER 44, WILL ROGERS 35
Harding;17;15;2;10;--;44
Rogers;9;11;9;6;--;35
Harding: Reeves 18, Smith 11, Anderson 7, Johnson 6, Edmond 2.
Rogers: McQuarters 18, Simmons 6, Matlock 6, Gist 3, Jones 1, Candler 1.