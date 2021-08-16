Bixby basketball coach Sam Fairchild, assistant dismissed

Bixby boys basketball coach Sam Fairchild and boys assistant Wes Hammons have been dismissed from their coaching duties, the school district confirmed Monday.

No reasons were given for the action. Both remain employed as teachers, said Jennifer Jernegan, director of school and community engagement for the Bixby Public Schools.

Assistant Lance Kight was named interim head coach and a full search for a new coach will begin after the 2021-22 season, Jernegan said.

Fairchild declined comment when contacted by the Tulsa World.

Bixby was a combined 10-37 over the two seasons prior to Fairchild's arrival in 2019. The Spartans went 8-14 in his first year and 10-6 during the COVID-marred 2020-21 season.

Prior to going to Bixby, Fairchild had served as boys basketball coach and athletic director at Warner and girls basketball coach and athletic director at Ketchum. He also coached at Chouteau, Panama and Gore and has more than 400 girls and boys wins.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.