Bishop Kelley soars above adversity for Mother Road victory

VERDIGRIS — Bishop Kelley coach Jordan Nagel gave his boys basketball team an adversity test Thursday.

Nagel kept his team in the locker room at Bishop Kelley well past its scheduled departure time for the Mother Road Classic in Verdigris.

"As a teacher and a coach, you are also a psychologist, you're always playing the mental games," Nagel said. "You put them into situations to see how they handle adversity.

"I kept on saying, 'we'll leave in a minute.' Some of them (players) were wondering what's going on, or looking at their watches."

The Comets, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, arrived only about 40-45 minutes before their scheduled tipoff, but they passed the adversity test. After a rollercoaster start, the Comets eventually pulled away for a 65-37 win over Tecumseh at the Verdigris Activity Center.

Kelley (7-2) advances to meet 5A No. 10 Coweta (6-2), a 69-42 winner over Rogers, in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday. In the other boys semifinal, 5A No. 12 Tahlequah (5-4) will face the winner of Thursday's late Verdigris/Purcell game at 8:30 p.m.

Nagel was confident that his senior-heavy team would be able to handle Thursday's change in routine. The Comets, who normally would have arrived at the start of preceding Tecumseh-Coweta girls game, got there for the start of the fourth quarter. That game eventually went into overtime.

"We had a quick scouting report, I talked to them really quick, they had to change really quick," Nagel said. "I did it on purpose because things happen in life — you get a flat tire, get stuck in traffic — let's just see how they handle it.

"It almost bit me in the first half, but I'm proud of my guys for responding."

Kelley scored the game's first eight points and led 31-20 at halftime. Tecumseh (2-7), however, opened the second half on a 7-0 run over the first four minutes. But Kelley's Brady Schultz answered with a 3 that ignited a 22-0 run — 12 points to end the third quarter and 10 to open the fourth. Seven Comets scored during the run.

"We started defending and doing the little things we worked on all day and every day," Nagel said.

Seth Taylor led Kelley with 13 points, Jack Hawkins added 12 and Cooper Harris 11. That's the balanced scoring the Comets usually have although Hawkins scored 31 in an 80-56 win against Fort Gibson on Tuesday.

"I was really proud of their composure," Nagel said.

Tecumseh 39, Coweta 36, OT (girls)

Kenzli Warden scored 18 points and Sami Schweighardt added 13 to lead Tecumseh. Coweta's Tayen Allen sank a tying 3 with 1:10 left in regulation and then each team missed a shot in the final 15 seconds to send the game into overtime.

Schweighardt opened the OT with a 3-pointer and Warden added a layup for a 38-33 lead. Allen sank a 3 with 55.8 seconds left, but Coweta missed a late go-ahead 3 as Tecumseh held on for the victory.

Tecumseh will face Thursday's late Verdigris/Hilldale winner in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tahlequah 60, Hilldale 40 (boys)

Zeke Guerrero scored 11 of his 20 points in the third quarter to help Tahlequah break the game open. Guerrero finished with six treys.

Tahlequah 49, Kelley 42 (girls)

Jaiden Buttery scored 15 of her 20 points in the second half to lead No. 3 Tahlequah. Madi Matthews had 10 of her 14 points in the first half to lift Tahequah to a 20-11 lead. Katre Klimisch paced Kelley with 12 points, including three 3s in the fourth quarter.

Tahlequah advances to meet No. 4 Rogers (8-0) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday. Rogers defeated Purcell 68-61.

BISHOP KELLEY 65, TECUMSEH 37 (boys)

Tecumseh;6;14;7;17;--;37

Kelley;12;19;12;22;--;65

Tecumseh: Edwards 14, Overstreet 4, Warden 4, Plumly 4, Hatcher 3, Clark 2, Hill 2, Martin 2, Sparks 2.

Bishop Kelley: Taylor 13, Hawkins 12, Harris 10, Avedon 7, Dee 6, Schultz 5, Smith 4, Essman 3, Raab 3, Rhoades 2.

TAHLEQUAH 60, HILLDALE 40 (boys)

Hilldale;7;7;12;14;--;40

Tahlequah;9;15;21;15;--60

Hilldale: Kerr 9, Leach 9, Virgil 6, Forhan 6, Burton 5, Reynolds 3, Morphis 2.

Tahlequah: Guerrero 20, D. Smith 12, H. Smith 9, Stopp 5, Young 5, Matlock 3, McAlvain 3, B. Smith 3.

TECUMSEH 39, COWETA 36, OT (girls)

Coweta;6;11;9;7;3;--;36

Tecumseh;11;9;6;7;6;--;39

Coweta: Hilton 10, Matthews 9, Allen 8, Messinger 4, Addington 3, Winkle 2.

Tecumseh: Warden 18, Schweighardt 13, Berry 4, Boatman 2, Jacoway 2.

TAHLEQUAH 49, BISHOP KELLEY 42 (girls)

Kelley;6;5;9;22;--;42

Tahlequah;9;11;14;15;--;49

Bishop Kelley: Klimisch 12, Blankenship 9, Roy 7, Jolin 6, Strandmark 6, Grisaffe 2.

Tahlequah: Buttery 20, Matthews 14, Rainwater 10, Dick 4, Retzloff 1.