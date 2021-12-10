Bishop Kelley Invitational: Mustang boys top Edison; Collinsville girls fall to Moore

The Eagles tried to mount a charge, scoring the first four points of the second half to get the deficit back to single digits.

The Broncos, however, answered with seven consecutive points. They eventually were on top 53-38 after the third quarter.

Edison continued to battle in the final frame, but Mustang was never seriously threatened en route to its victory.

Moore 57, Collinsville 31 (girls): Madeline Bills led a balanced, eight-player scoring attack with 17 points for the Lions. The Cardinals (3-2) had nine total players score. Abbey Stamper and Addison Wickman topped that list with five points apiece.

Collinsville got the opening points of the game on a Liz Thomas bucket. That turned out to be its only lead of the game though.

Moore was ahead 19-5 after the first period. The Cardinals began the second quarter with a 7-0 run, but the Lions responded once again and eventually held a 36-14 halftime advantage. Moore then stretched its lead to 48-22 after three periods.

Collinsville was seeking consecutive wins against ranked 6A teams. The Cardinals got past No. 17 Jenks 52-47 in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday.