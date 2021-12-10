Bishop Kelley Invitational: Mustang boys top Edison; Collinsville girls fall to Moore

The West proved to be the best in a pair of winners bracket semifinals Friday night at the Bishop Kelley Invitational.
The Class 6A 10th-ranked Mustang boys beat Class 5A eighth-ranked Edison, 67-49. In girls action, Class 6A No. 11 Moore dropped Class 5A No. 20 Collinsville, 57-31.
The Broncos (5-0) will face Class 4A second-ranked Tuttle at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the boys championship game.
The Lady Lions (4-1) will play Class 6A fifth-ranked Mustang in the girls final at 7 p.m. Saturday. Mustang defeated Kelley 58-45.
Mustang 67, Edison 49 (boys): Jacobe Johnson led the charge for the Broncos with a game-high 25 points. Teammate Ethan Scott also finished in double figures with 18 points. Johnson, Scott, and Reese Strange all had eight rebounds apiece too.
Jay Overton-Tobie paced the Eagles (4-3) with 12 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Teammate Jeremiah Johnson also reached double figures with 11 points.
Edison held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter, with all five of its starters scoring in the frame.
Mustang took control, however, with a 14-0 run midway through the second period. That surge eventually resulted in a 36-24 halftime advantage.
The Eagles tried to mount a charge, scoring the first four points of the second half to get the deficit back to single digits.
The Broncos, however, answered with seven consecutive points. They eventually were on top 53-38 after the third quarter.
Edison continued to battle in the final frame, but Mustang was never seriously threatened en route to its victory.
Moore 57, Collinsville 31 (girls): Madeline Bills led a balanced, eight-player scoring attack with 17 points for the Lions. The Cardinals (3-2) had nine total players score. Abbey Stamper and Addison Wickman topped that list with five points apiece.
Collinsville got the opening points of the game on a Liz Thomas bucket. That turned out to be its only lead of the game though.
Moore was ahead 19-5 after the first period. The Cardinals began the second quarter with a 7-0 run, but the Lions responded once again and eventually held a 36-14 halftime advantage. Moore then stretched its lead to 48-22 after three periods.
Collinsville was seeking consecutive wins against ranked 6A teams. The Cardinals got past No. 17 Jenks 52-47 in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday.
Stamper and Thomas had 15 points apiece, while Brie Smith finished with 14 in the victory over the Trojans.
MUSTANG 67, EDISON 49 (Boys)
Edison:13;11;14;11--49
Mustang;12;24;17;14--67
Edison (4-3): Overton-Tobie 12, Johnson 11, Spencer 8, Parish 8, Chavez 6, C. Hawkins 2, R. Hawkins 2.
Mustang (5-0): Johnson 25, Scott 18, Sharp 7, Smith 5, Strange 5, Clipson 4, Bogard 3.
TUTTLE 53, BISHOP KELLEY 43 (Boys)
Tuttle;17;12;11;13;--;53
Bishop Kelley;15;13;6;9;--;43
Tuttle: McDoulett 31, Redwine 10, Stokes 8, Everett 2, McCarthey 2
Bishop Kelley: Taylor 13, Dee 8, Wormell 8, Schultz 7, Walker 6, Schick 1
MOORE 57, COLLINSVILLE 31 (Girls)
Moore;19;17;12;9--57
Collinsville;5;9;8;9--31
Moore (4-1): Bills 17, Haywood 9, Jones 8, Huffman 6, Bryles 5, McDougal 5, Jaques 4, Chibitty 3.
Collinsville (3-2): Stamper 5, Wickman 5, Thomas 4, Smith 4, C. White 4, Henley 3, Meadows 2, Reed 2, R. White 2.
MUSTANG 58, BISHOP KELLEY 45 (Girls)
Mustang;11;26;14;7;--;58
Bishop Kelley;10;16;9;10;--;45
Mustang: Pogi 17, K. Johnson 15, Simonsen 7, Harding 12, Niehues 5, Mosley 2
Bishop Kelley: Avedon 14, Barton 13, Strandmark 7, Ames 6, Stockton 3, Roy 2