WRESTLING
Mitchell Smith
Sand Springs, Sr.
Won the 150-pound bracket at the fifth annual Glenpool Warrior Classic tournament last weekend, claiming four of his five matches by pinning his opponent in the first period, including a victory over Glenpool’s Michael Lohr in 1:30 in the final, helping the Sandites take the team championship.
SWIMMING
Mylie Bradley
Edison, Fr.
At the Class 5A East Regional, won both the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke, and also contributed to Edison's victorious 200 freestyle relay, which helped the upstart Eagles finish an impressive third as a team.