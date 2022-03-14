Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Memorial's Ty Frierson and Bixby's Gracy Wernli

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Ty Frierson • Memorial • 5-11 • Sr.
Averaged 23 points in three state tournament games to lead the Chargers to the Class 5A title. Selected as the World's 5A state tournament MVP. In three state games, shot 25-of-41 from the field, including 10-of-18 on 3s, with 18 assists and eight steals. Was a model of consistency as he scored 23 against Midwest City, 24 against Southeast and 22 against Del City. Named as the player of the week for the second time this season.
Girls
Gracy Wernli • Bixby • 5-10 • Jr.
Averaged 14 points in the 6A state tournament and was selected to the World’s all-tournament team. In the championship game for the runner-up Spartans, she delivered crucial baskets and finished with a game-high 22 points along with nine rebounds.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
