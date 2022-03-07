 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard and Holland Hall's Elise Hill

High School Photo Day (copy)

Elise Hill

 Ian Maule., Tulsa World

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Bradyn Hubbard • Memorial • 6-5 • Sr.

Averaged 24.3 points and 16 rebounds in three playoff wins last week to help the Chargers qualify for the Class 5A state tournament. Shot 30-of-41 from the field and 12-of-13 on free throws. Had 29 points and 15 rebounds in the regional final against McAlester. Produced 20 points and 21 rebounds against Edison in the area final.

Girls

Elise Hill • Holland Hall • 5-7 • Jr.

The point-guard scored a career-high 28 points in Friday's 55-35 win against Verdigris that sent the Dutch to the Class 4A state tournament. Hill had 21 points in the first half behind four 3-pointers.​

BradynHubbard2022 (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bradyn Hubbard

 Courtesy

