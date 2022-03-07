Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard and Holland Hall's Elise Hill

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Bradyn Hubbard • Memorial • 6-5 • Sr.
Averaged 24.3 points and 16 rebounds in three playoff wins last week to help the Chargers qualify for the Class 5A state tournament. Shot 30-of-41 from the field and 12-of-13 on free throws. Had 29 points and 15 rebounds in the regional final against McAlester. Produced 20 points and 21 rebounds against Edison in the area final.
Girls
Elise Hill • Holland Hall • 5-7 • Jr.
The point-guard scored a career-high 28 points in Friday's 55-35 win against Verdigris that sent the Dutch to the Class 4A state tournament. Hill had 21 points in the first half behind four 3-pointers.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
