Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Jenks' Chase Martin and Mannford's Bella Pehrson

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Chase Martin • Jenks • 6-5 • Sr.
Combined for 45 points, 25 rebounds and 13 assists in the Trojans' two wins last week. Scored 20 points, including the winning 3 with 36 seconds left in the second overtime of a 63-60 victory over Broken Arrow on Friday. Also had 14 rebounds and six assists. Had 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 65-54 victory over Muskogee on Tuesday.
Girls
Bella Pehrson • Mannford • 6-0 • So.
Scored 55 points with 14 3-pointers in two games last week. Had 31 points in a 55-48 win against Sperry on Tuesday and followed with 24 points in a 73-68 overtime victory against Cleveland on Friday.