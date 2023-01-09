 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Hale's Kabron Lewis and Owasso's Makenna Yokley

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Kabron Lewis • Hale • 6-2 • Jr.

Scored 99 points in three games to help the Rangers capture the Locust Grove Invitational and extend their winning streak to 10. Scored 41 points, including 22 in the third quarter, in a 74-56 victory over Inola in the title game.

Makenna Yokley • Owasso • 6-1 • Jr.

Produced 38 points in the final two games of the Skiatook Tournament to lead Owasso to its first girls tournament title since the 2018 6A state championship. Selected as the tournament's MVP. Scored 20 points against Skiatook in the semifinals and 18 against Harrah in the final.

