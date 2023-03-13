Oklahoma State signee scored 77 points in three Class 5A state tournament games and made the winning shot with four seconds left in the title game against Holland Hall. Had 41 points, on 14-of-22 from the field with four 3s, and eight rebounds in the final to lead Sapulpa to its second gold ball in three years.

Scored 43 points in three 6A state tournament games for the runner-up Tigers, who appeared in their first championship game since 1997. Was very efficient as he made 17-of-25 shots from the field, including 8-of-9 for 19 points against Owasso in a 50-49 semifinal victory. Was 5-of-7 on 3s in the tournament, made 4-of-4 free throws and had 11 rebounds plus four steals.