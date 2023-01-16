Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week for Jan. 9-15: Holland Hall's Jadon Cool, Mannford's Kylie Hewitt

Produced 52 points and 11 steals in a pair of wins for the Class 5A No. 6 Dutch (12-0). Had 24 points and six steals against Cascia Hall on Tuesday and 28 points with five steals and five assists against Rejoice Christian on Friday. Has averaged 23.5 points over the past four games.

Led the 4A No. 11 Lady Pirates (12-1) to a pair of victories last week with 31 points and 11 rebounds as they extended their winning streak to eight. On Friday night, she had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 62-60 overtime win over Kiefer. Made the winning 5-foot shot as time expired off of Lexi Rice's inbounds pass.