PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Jalen Montonati • Owasso • 6-7 • Fr.
Scored 22 points against Jenks on Friday as the Rams avenged a season-opening overtime loss and improved to 11-6. He is averaging 20 points during Owasso's eight-game winning streak. Overall for the season, he is averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. He is shooting 41% on 3s and 88% on free throws.
Girls
Tierra Owens • B.T. Washington • 5-5 • So.
Scored a career-high 20 points in the Hornets' 55-42 victory on Friday at Union. Has helped the Hornets reach No. 1 in the Class 6A East rankings with a 14-3 record.