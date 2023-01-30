 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week for Jan. 23-29: Memorial's Seth Pratt, Bixby's Gracy Wernli

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Seth Pratt • Memorial • 6-3 • Sr.

Scored a combined 38 points as he made 9-of-19 3s in two wins last weekend as he surpassed 1,000 for his career. Had 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 56-37 victory over Lawton Eisenhower on Friday. Produced 17 points with six rebounds and five assists in the Class 5A No. 2 Chargers' 72-70 win over Lawton on Saturday as Memorial improved its record to 14-3. He has 220 career 3s -- 25 away from Caleb Nero's Memorial record. Pratt averages 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Girls

Gracy Wernli • Bixby • 5-10 • Sr.

The Abilene Christian signee had a combined 39 points in a pair of victories for the 6A No. 6 Lady Spartans, who improved to 11-6. Scored 28 with four 3s in a 67-36 win Tuesday at Broken Arrow. Had nine of her 11 points in the first half of a 58-30 victory Friday over Muskogee. Also had three steals. Bixby coach Tina Thomas said, “Gracy is a great competitor. She plays with a lot of heart.”

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

