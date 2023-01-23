Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week for Jan. 16-22: Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen, Verdigris' Morgan Borgstadt

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Parker Friedrichsen • Bixby • 6-3 • Sr.
The Notre Dame signee had 138 points and 58 rebounds in four wins for the Spartans (12-3). Selected as the MVP for the Will Rogers Roper Invitational as he averaged 34.3 points in three games. Scored 29 against Stillwater in the final. On Tuesday, had 35 points in an overtime win over Union.
Girls
Morgan Borgstadt • Verdigris • 6-0 • Sr.
The Tennessee-Martin signee was the MVP as she led the Class 4A No. 5 Cardinals (13-3) to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa to cap a 4-0 week. At Port City, she averaged 18.3 points with a high of 26 against Bishop Kelley in the semifinals.