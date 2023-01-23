 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week for Jan. 16-22: Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen, Verdigris' Morgan Borgstadt

  • 0

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Parker Friedrichsen • Bixby • 6-3 • Sr.

The Notre Dame signee had 138 points and 58 rebounds in four wins for the Spartans (12-3). Selected as the MVP for the Will Rogers Roper Invitational as he averaged 34.3 points in three games. Scored 29 against Stillwater in the final. On Tuesday, had 35 points in an overtime win over Union.

Girls

Morgan Borgstadt • Verdigris • 6-0 • Sr.

The Tennessee-Martin signee was the MVP as she led the Class 4A No. 5 Cardinals (13-3) to the Port City Classic title at Catoosa to cap a 4-0 week. At Port City, she averaged 18.3 points with a high of 26 against Bishop Kelley in the semifinals.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert