Led the Chargers to a four-game sweep over five days with 55 points, 42 rebounds, 13 assists, eight blocks and seven steals. Finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as he dominated in the second half of a 45-42 comeback victory over 5A East No. 4 Hale on Feb. 6. For the season, is averaging 16.9 and 9.4 rebounds for the 5A East No. 1 Chargers, who are 18-3.