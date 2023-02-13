PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Jarreth Ingram • Memorial • 6-8 • Sr.
Led the Chargers to a four-game sweep over five days with 55 points, 42 rebounds, 13 assists, eight blocks and seven steals. Finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds as he dominated in the second half of a 45-42 comeback victory over 5A East No. 4 Hale on Feb. 6. For the season, is averaging 16.9 and 9.4 rebounds for the 5A East No. 1 Chargers, who are 18-3.
Girls
Bella Pehrson • Mannford • 5-11 • Jr.
Produced 62 points, 23 rebounds and 11 assists during the 4A No. 10 Pirates' 3-0 week that improved their record to 21-1. Had 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks against Cleveland. Recorded 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 46-30 victory over Bristow.