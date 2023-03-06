PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Connor Dow • Broken Arrow • 6-5 • Sr.
The Oklahoma State signee scored 43 points in two games at the Class 6A East Area tournament at Sapulpa. Had 24 points in the top-ranked Tigers' 68-52 win over No. 2 Putnam North on Saturday to capture a state tournament berth as they bounced back from their first loss of the season, in overtime, a night earlier, when he scored 19 against Owasso.
Girls
Hannah Reynolds • Pawhuska • 5-9 • So.
Helped the Huskies (25-4) capture their first state tournament berth. In three 2A area wins, she had 43 points, 19 rebounds, 13 steals and seven assists. In Saturday's area consolation final, she produced 16 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, three assists and a blocked shot in a 47-44 victory over Merritt. For the season. averages 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.