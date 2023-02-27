PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Carter Benton • Holland Hall • 6-4 • Jr.
Scored 37 points and had 12 rebounds over two games to lead the third-ranked Dutch to a Class 5A East regional title. Had 21 points with six 3s in an 81-45 victory over Rogers on Friday and scored 16 in a 47-43 win over Tahlequah on Saturday. Scored 12 with two 3s in the first half and made 4-of-5 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ensure the victory.
Girls
Gentry Baldwin • Bixby • 5-7 • Sr.
The Oral Roberts signee surpassed 1,000 career as she sparked the secomd-ranked Spartans to a 6A East regional championship. On Thursday, she scored 19 points with five 3s in a 76-23 victory over Enid. Had 13 points and 12 steals in a 74-22 win over Owasso on Saturday. Averages 12 points, 5.5 assists and 4 rebounds this season.