Scored 37 points and had 12 rebounds over two games to lead the third-ranked Dutch to a Class 5A East regional title. Had 21 points with six 3s in an 81-45 victory over Rogers on Friday and scored 16 in a 47-43 win over Tahlequah on Saturday. Scored 12 with two 3s in the first half and made 4-of-5 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ensure the victory.