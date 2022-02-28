 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Central's Caylen Goff-Brown and Sapulpa's Stailee Heard
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Caylen Goff-Brown • Central • 6-3 • Sr.

Scored 30 points in a victory over Berryhill in a Class 4A regional Saturday. Has 58 points in two playoff games. Averaging 25.6 points over his last eight games for the sixth-ranked Braves.

Girls

Stailee Heard • Sapulpa • 5-11 • Jr.

Recorded 25 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in Saturday's 5A playoff win against East Central. Heard averaged 23.8 points in her past four outings and recently surpassed 1,000 points for her career.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

