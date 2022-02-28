Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Central's Caylen Goff-Brown and Sapulpa's Stailee Heard

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Boys
Caylen Goff-Brown • Central • 6-3 • Sr.
Scored 30 points in a victory over Berryhill in a Class 4A regional Saturday. Has 58 points in two playoff games. Averaging 25.6 points over his last eight games for the sixth-ranked Braves.
Girls
Stailee Heard • Sapulpa • 5-11 • Jr.
Recorded 25 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in Saturday's 5A playoff win against East Central. Heard averaged 23.8 points in her past four outings and recently surpassed 1,000 points for her career.