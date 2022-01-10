Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: BTW's Aaron Potter and Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones

Was named the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational's MVP after a 56-51 win over host Bartlesville in the title game that capped a 4-0 week for the Hornets. Scored 48 points and had 12 steals in three tournament games. Had 13 points and 13 rebounds with three steals against Bartlesville. Produced 22 points, nine assists and seven steals against Stillwater in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the week, had 21 points, seven steals and five assists against Sand Springs.