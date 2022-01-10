 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: BTW's Aaron Potter and Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: BTW's Aaron Potter and Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Aaron Potter • B.T. Washington • 6-4 • Sr.

Was named the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational's MVP after a 56-51 win over host Bartlesville in the title game that capped a 4-0 week for the Hornets. Scored 48 points and had 12 steals in three tournament games. Had 13 points and 13 rebounds with three steals against Bartlesville. Produced 22 points, nine assists and seven steals against Stillwater in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the week, had 21 points, seven steals and five assists against Sand Springs.

Girls

Taleyah Jones • Broken Arrow • 5-9 • Sr.

The Texas-Arlington signee and World's 2021 Ms. Outside winner had 80 points in three games to lead the Lady Tigers to the COP/Arvest Invitational title. Was named the tournament's MVP. Sank the winning basket as time expired in a 44-43 victory over Southmoore in the opener. Scored 30 points with 7-of-11 on 3s against Bishop Kelley in the semifinals. Had 26 points against Class 5A No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert in the title game.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

