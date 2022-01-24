 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen and Bishop Kelley's Rachel Avedon
Bill Knight Automotive basketball players of the week: Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen and Bishop Kelley's Rachel Avedon

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Boys

Anthony Allen • Broken Arrow • 6-5 • Sr.

Selected the Shawnee Invitational MVP after scoring 96 points in three victories. Had 31 points in a 55-48 win over Choctaw in the title game. Also had 16 points against Sapulpa in Tuesday's win that started a 4-0 week. Averaged 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 blocks during the week as he shot 62% from the field and 79% on free throws.

Girls

Rachel Avedon • Bishop Kelley • 5-9 • Sr.

Averaged 17.7 points in three games while leading the Comets to a third-place finish in the Port City Classic in Catoosa and was selected to the all-tournament team. Also scored 17 points in a win against Bishop McGuinness on Tuesday.​

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

