Bill Haisten: With a 6A title for the Hornets, Eli Brown III would become a Booker T. legend

At the entrance of Booker T. Washington’s Nathan E. Harris Fieldhouse, there is a gallery of portraits — framed images of all Hornet coaches, regardless of sport, who won state titles.

As the head coach of the BTW basketball program, Eli Brown III wants a Class 6A championship for his players and for everyone who has a connection to the school.

As a personal bonus, a 17th OSSAA state title for Booker T. would result in a Brown portrait on that wall of champions.

That distinction would be super special, as Brown was a member of Booker T. Washington’s graduating class of 2000 and is the nephew of longtime Hornet assistant Levi Brown, who was part of eight state championship teams.

“Before you leave this place,” Eli Brown says, “you want your picture on that wall.”

With a storybook flip from last season’s 2-10 finish to this season’s 23-2 record, the Hornets on Thursday are matched with Norman North in a 3:30 p.m. quarterfinal contest. That winner faces Jenks or Edmond North in a 9 p.m. Friday semifinal.

All 6A boys state tournament games are being played at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The championship showdown is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Mike Mims, Nate Harris, Shea Seals and Conley Phipps II coached Hornet teams to OSSAA state championships. Mims and Harris coached at BTW after having played at BTW.

That’s what drives Brown — the opportunity to take his alma mater to the top of 6A, and to be forever associated with Mims and Harris.

After having coached at Central for 10 seasons — taking the Braves to seven state tournaments and, in 2015, scoring the 4A title and being named the Tulsa World’s state Coach of the Year — Brown secured his Booker T. dream-job situation two years ago. He would succeed Phipps as the Hornet coach, but the timing wasn’t ideal.

Brown was hired during the coronavirus shutdown. A variety of lousy circumstances tarnished his first season and led to the 2-10 result.

“I think some people were surprised when I got the Booker T. job,” Brown recalls. “I wasn’t considered the No. 1 option when I got the Central job, and I wasn’t the No. 1 option here, either. There were some good names floating around.

A heightened sense of Hornet pride within the Booker T. Washington community “was very important to me and a priority for me,” Brown said, “but it was hard to leave Central. I was there 12 years. It was hard to walk away from a place I knew so well, but it was time for the next chapter in my career.”

The next chapter in that story will be written on Thursday afternoon, when Aaron Potter, Kam Parker, Ijai Johnson, Ryan Anderson, Lathan Boone and the Hornets face Norman North on the same Lloyd Noble Center court on which a former Hornet — Wayman Tisdale — was an All-American freshman 39 years ago.

The move to coaching

Eli Brown is Elijah K. Brown III. He and his wife, Crystal, have a daughter Jordan, who attends Tennessee State University, and a 9-year-old son Elijah Brown IV.

In six years, Eli III will coach Eli IV in the Hornet program.

“I went to (Northeastern State) and had a chance to walk on in basketball,” Eli Brown III said, “but I broke my foot that August. My career was over.”

As a student in Tahlequah and later at the NSU-Broken Arrow campus, Brown got a degree in speech communication and broadcasting.

“I wanted to be a journalist or a sportscaster,” he explained. “I wanted to be on 'SportsCenter' or maybe a sideline reporter.”

In 2004, while still a student, Brown became a substitute teacher in Tulsa. A year later, he was a teacher’s assistant at Madison Middle School. Ultimately, he decided to try coaching at the middle-school level and was determined to become good at it.

“I would go to high school games and watch how those coaches conducted their huddles and how they managed their teams,” Brown remembers. “I went to games at Booker T., at Central, at Hale. I went to Memorial games because I really liked coach Savage (Eric Savage).

“I’m sure the coaches thought, ‘Who is this guy with a notepad?’ I would go to college practices, too. I still do that today.”

Brown was a member of the BTW basketball program as a ninth-grader and a sophomore, but not as a junior or senior. When he was a junior, he arrived at the fieldhouse a little later than the other players. There was a solid explanation: He had been with a chemistry tutor, but still Brown got chewed out by an assistant coach.

“I quit on the spot,” Brown said. “I was too upset to even try to play. It was a dumb thing to do. I didn’t play my senior year, either. I was able to see to the corner, but I couldn’t see around the corner.

“That decision set badly with me for a long time — probably until I won our state championship at Central.”

Brown’s BTW bitterness lingered for a decade. After having flourished as a middle-school coach — and after taking a Nimitz Middle School boys’ team to a city championship — he declined an opportunity to become a Hornet varsity assistant.

After working as a varsity assistant for one year at Hale and for one at Central, Brown was promoted to Central’s head-coaching position. At the age of 28, he got a chance to run a varsity program.

“I wasn’t the first choice for that job,” Brown said. “I wasn’t a big-name guy and didn’t have people trying to help me get that job. I’ve always coached with a chip on my shoulder. You work hard and prove yourself.

“Even after winning a state championship at Central, I had that chip. I still had a whole lot to prove. I coach that way and my teams play that way. That’s the approach.”

The process of belief

For the 2021-22 Hornets, the process of belief began in Wichita Falls, Texas (where BTW played beautifully in the Elite 14 Showcase). Confidence was fortified by a series of important road wins in pressurized environments.

The Elite 14 is an annual preseason scrimmage festival. In early November games limited to two quarters, the Hornets defeated three two Dallas-area teams (Lake Highlands and Trinity Leadership), along with Wichita Falls Hirschi. The Hornets outscored their Texas opponents in each of the six quarters that day.

“I remember talking to my kids before (the Lake Highlands) game, and I’m explaining what we need to do and who we need to look out for, and Aaron Potter says, ‘We’re not worried about them. They better be worried about us.’ I’ll never forget him saying that,” Brown recalled. “I thought, ‘OK, let’s go play and see how it looks.’

“We won both quarters in that game — one of them by double digits. This was before our football guys were with us for basketball. We didn’t have Lathan Boone, Maikhi Chambers and Jayden Oates. I’m like, ‘Wow, might be pretty good.’ We were undefeated in the Elite 14, and we weren’t playing against fluff. We played three really good programs.”

In the Bartlesville tournament championship, Booker T. and the host Bruins were tied 40-40 through three periods. BTW doubled its defensive tenacity in the fourth quarter and prevailed by five points.

After a 10-0 start, the Hornets traveled to Union, squandered a nice lead and were dealt their first loss. There was a rematch three days later, on the same floor, in the semifinals of the Jenks/Union Invitational. In a hostile gym, the Hornets won.

Twenty-two hours later, the Hornets defeated Jenks — at Jenks — and celebrated another tournament trophy.

The most intense of this season’s BTW road victories was a 65-61 conquest of Owasso on Jan. 14.

For Brown’s team, speed and defense are the great equalizers. Some of his players are listed on paper as being 6-foot-4, but in reality there probably isn’t a BTW player taller than 6-3.

If the Hornets return from Norman with the 6A gold ball, they will have done so as the smallest team I’ve ever seen prevail in the state’s largest classification.

After that, the coaches and players would be fitted for championship rings. After that, there would be for Brown the personal satisfaction of having his portrait displayed on BTW’s wall of champions.

