Bill Haisten: Sound familiar? A senior newcomer – Ty Holdman – flourishes at Booker T.

The COVID-19 season of 2020-21 was a miserable experience for the Booker T. Washington basketball program. The Hornets’ final record was 2-10.

As the difference-making, tone-setting Aaron Potter moved from Owasso to Booker T., the Hornets’ 2021-22 season was a 24-3 joyride that included a run to the Class 6A semifinals.

With a Russell Westbrook motor and an every-minute-of-every-game ferocity at each end of the court, Potter wore jersey No. 24 and had a Player of the Year senior season for the Hornets.

As Potter now is in Kansas as a freshman guard at Hutchinson Community College, there’s a new No. 24 on the Hornet roster — Ty Holdman, who like Potter moved to Booker T. Washington for his senior season and is on course to be among the more impactful players in the Tulsa area.

Holdman scored 21 points during Tuesday’s 77-47 victory over Bartlesville. Holdman was the statistical star of the night, but Booker T.’s relentless defense was most problematic for the Bruins and their superstar junior guard David Castillo.

Oklahoma State assistant Terrence Rencher was in the gym to watch Castillo, who was limited to three field goals and 14 points.

Before Holdman got hot and before Booker T. Washington took control with its defense, Bartlesville had a nice start. Castillo assisted on a pair of Riley Duong 3-point baskets and a Caleb Rogers layup.

When Rogers scored again early in the second period, there was a seven-point Bartlesville lead. From Bruins coach Clent Stewart, there was a Tiger Woods fist pump.

Booker T. responded by doubling the intensity of its pressure defense and traps. During the second and third periods combined, the Hornets outscored Bartlesville 45-18.

Holdman’s 21-point total was his best of the season so far, while B.J. Harris had an 8-of-9 performance on free throws and 17 points. For the 7-3 Hornets, Lathan Boone added nine points.

Booker T. Washington defeated Union on opening night and finished third in tournaments played in Mustang and Edmond. Victories over Edmond Memorial and Midwest City Carl Albert were “really good wins for my young team,” Brown said.

Against a Broken Arrow squad that should contend for the 6A title, the Hornets were staggered by a 16-0 deficit, battled back to within seven points and wound up losing by 16.

After Booker T.’s 16-0 deficit, the Hornets and an extremely lengthy Tiger team played to a draw. The Hornets do not have a single player taller than 6-foot-2.

A grandson of Dwight Holdman, a longtime AAU youth basketball coach and a Tulsa Public Schools administrator, Ty Holdman is 6-2 and 185 pounds. Hornet junior Jayden Oates also is 6-2 but was sidelined for the Bartlesville game because of a sore hamstring. He may be available next Tuesday, when the Hornets play at Jenks.

“Because of injuries and sickness, we still have not had our full rotation yet,” Brown explained. “I’m reaching down and playing freshmen.”

Before enrolling at Booker T., Holdman was on the Coweta Tigers’ varsity roster for three years.

“I did not know anything about Ty until I saw him play during the spring. I saw him at an open-gym workout,” Hornet coach Eli Brown III recalled. “My 10-year-old son (Eli IV) was there, so I was there. I noticed Ty across the gym and remember thinking that I liked his work ethic. I knew nothing about him and had no idea that his family wanted a change.

“Ty applied here at Booker T. After he was accepted, I got a call: ‘Hey, man — you just got a kid named Ty Holdman.’ After they described him to me, I was like, ‘Oh, heck yeah. That guy. Yes. I remember him.’”

Referring to the Booker T. tradition and all of the championship banners on display, Holdman said, “It’s a cool experience, for sure.”

“This is fast-paced basketball — a lot faster than we played at Coweta,” he added.

Brown says Holdman adjustment to Hornet basketball was gradual.

“Ty wasn’t ready for this. He wasn’t ready to be a Hornet,” Brown explained. “This was so much different than the basketball he’d played for most of his life. You have to be able to shoot off of the move and attack with multiple moves. You have to attack with high-intensity, physical, violent finishes. You have to finish through contact at the basket, and that requires a mind-set of not being afraid to get hit.

“Ty is just now really hitting his groove and understanding what we need from him. The way we play — this was a shock to him. There are no breaks. It’s 100 mph all night.”

Apparently, Holdman is committed to being a significant Hornet. If players want an hour of early court time, the Booker T. gym is open each school day at 6 a.m. During the afternoon, there is the standard practice session. For players who want extra shooting, Brown reopens the gym at 8 p.m.

For each of the daily three gym sessions, Brown reports, Holdman’s attendance has been 100%.