Bill Haisten: Memorial fades as Del City dances home with the Tournament of Champions trophy

Memorial undoubtedly has the pieces to make a run at what would be the 10th state title in school history and the fifth of the Bobby Allison era.
However, even if they do reign again in Class 5A, and even if they win every game in January, February and March, the Chargers will feel sick when they reflect on what happened at the BOK Center.
Memorial brought to downtown Tulsa a 13-0 record — the program’s best 13-game record since Allison became the head coach in 2013. Through one period of the Tournament of Champions title game that matched Class 5A top-ranked Memorial and 5A third-ranked Del City, Memorial had a 15-point cushion.
For the previously unbeaten Chargers, the win probability number felt like 95%. Del City entered with a three-loss record and seemed doomed to a fourth defeat.
It took Memorial only one quarter to score 20 points, and then two more full periods to score 20 more.
At the final buzzer of a showdown that may have been the preview of a state tournament rematch, Del City had rallied impressively and emphatically for a 59-49 victory. During the final period, Del City outscored Memorial 21-9.
After halftime, Memorial was 8-of-27 on shots from the field overall. The storytelling statistic centered on Memorial’s futility from 3-point range.
Before Wednesday, the Chargers as a team had converted on 41% of their 3-point attempts. At any level of basketball, 41% is a beautiful success rate. Before Wednesday, Memorial’s Seth Pratt had been good on an astounding 61% of his 3-point shots (36-of-59).
Against a Del City squad with athletes like 6-9 junior Brandon Garrison (with offers from OU, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Houston), Jaedon Foreman (committed to OSU as a football athlete) and 6-6 junior Terry McMorris (a warrior at both ends of the floor), the Chargers were a shockingly poor 3-of-21 on 3-point shots. Pratt was 0-of-7.
The Tournament of Champions is hosted annually by the Tulsa Public Schools athletic department. For 56 years, it’s been among the elite events on the Tulsa sports calendar. It generates significant revenue for TPS.
On Wednesday night, press row was populated by TPS officials and employees who had to feel confident that a TPS squad — Memorial — would be handed the championship trophy by district athletic director Mick Wilson.
Instead, Del City coach Lenny Hatchett and his resilient players bused home with one of the more prestigious trophies in Oklahoma high school sports.
Having outscored Memorial by 15 points on free throws, the Eagles deserve maximum credit for having hung tough when it seemed that the Chargers might blow them out of the gym.
During the opening eight minutes, Memorial’s ball movement and defense were flawless.
After that, everything was flawed.
Difference-making Charger forward Bradyn Hubbard was in foul trouble all night (and fouled out during a critical fourth-quarter sequence).
Crunch time was a good time for Del City. While the Eagles became increasingly confident, the Chargers seemed rattled as they unraveled.
If Hubbard had been involved for more than 17 minutes, there might have been a happy ending for Memorial. The 6-foot-6 Hubbard is a muscle man who averages 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds.
If you remember the 2000 Tulsa Golden Hurricane that finished two baskets shy of a trip to the Final Four, you probably remember a physical forward named David Shelton. Hubbard looks like and in some regards plays like Shelton, but Hubbard is a better ball-handler than Shelton was nearly 22 years ago.
Against Del City, Hubbard was the game’s best player for one quarter and not much of a factor thereafter. While he did total 12 points, he wound up with only two rebounds. When he wasn’t in the paint for defense, Del City capitalized with a combined 45 points from Garrison, Foreman and McMorris.
If you tell me now that the 5A finale in March will match Memorial and Del City, I’d be the first in line for a seat.
Having been conducted for the first time at the BOK Center, the Tournament of Champions on Tuesday and Wednesday was loaded with compelling, exciting contests.
A first-year presence in Class 4A (after having been the 3A champion last season), Crossings Christian of Edmond is a fun team to watch. Freshman Cal Furnish swished a game-winning 3-pointer on Tuesday. Senior guard Reid Lovelace weighs no more than 140 pounds but plays fearlessly and with beautiful skill. He finished the tournament on crutches because of an ankle sprain.
Jenks has established stars in Chase Martin and Ben Averitt, along with a supporting cast that includes 6-4 senior Seth Wilkins and 6-4 junior Dylan Golightly.
The Wednesday consolation game was a Jenks-Owasso showdown. With 5.9 seconds remaining — and as Owasso defenders keyed on Martin and Averitt — Jenks countered with sensational passing that resulted in a heavily contested Wilkins bucket. The Trojans prevailed 58-56.
As the No. 1-ranked team in 6A, Jenks obviously is a contender. Brian Montonati-coached Owasso also is for real. Rams big man Caden Fry has the athleticism of a small man. The 6-7 senior’s offensive toolbox includes an effective power game and an almost-impossible-to-stop, high-speed spin move to the rim.
Allison’s Memorial record now is 197-36. While former Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud always was a strong Allison proponent, not everyone at TPS was convinced he was the right man in 2013. Allison wasn’t yet 30 years of age. He looked like a 24-year-old.
Today, the Allison doubters can look at his overall win percentage (.845) with four state titles (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and concede that he was the perfect man for the job. There is no better fit of a coach and a school.
After the Del City disappointment, Allison studied the final stat sheet, pointed at the most important discrepancies and totals, wished everyone a Happy New Year and said, “Ultimately, this will be good for us.”
In the moment, though, this wasn’t good for Memorial or TPS. It was brilliant for Del City.