Bill Haisten: Memorial fades as Del City dances home with the Tournament of Champions trophy

Memorial undoubtedly has the pieces to make a run at what would be the 10th state title in school history and the fifth of the Bobby Allison era.

However, even if they do reign again in Class 5A, and even if they win every game in January, February and March, the Chargers will feel sick when they reflect on what happened at the BOK Center.

Memorial brought to downtown Tulsa a 13-0 record — the program’s best 13-game record since Allison became the head coach in 2013. Through one period of the Tournament of Champions title game that matched Class 5A top-ranked Memorial and 5A third-ranked Del City, Memorial had a 15-point cushion.

For the previously unbeaten Chargers, the win probability number felt like 95%. Del City entered with a three-loss record and seemed doomed to a fourth defeat.

It took Memorial only one quarter to score 20 points, and then two more full periods to score 20 more.

At the final buzzer of a showdown that may have been the preview of a state tournament rematch, Del City had rallied impressively and emphatically for a 59-49 victory. During the final period, Del City outscored Memorial 21-9.