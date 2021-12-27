Bill Haisten: Jara McCoy’s dedication to basketball is an official labor of love

Jara McCoy on the challenge of being a female basketball official: “You have to be twice as good (as a male counterpart) to be considered half as good.

“That’s just the way it is. Once you get in, you can’t afford to mess up. Every hair has to be in place. You can’t ever (make a mistake) on a rule.”

When I asked McCoy to repeat what she had just said, she repeated it verbatim. She didn’t back up a bit.

“When I got started at the high school level, there were times when some of the (male coaches) were jerks,” McCoy recalled. “I was so young and green that I didn’t know how to handle it. I was told, ‘If you’re going to do this, you’ve got to have thick skin.’

“Some of the coaches bullied me. When I’d walk onto the court and they’d immediately start in on me, I would always say, ‘Just give me a chance. Let me work. If something gets messed up, I’ll be glad to address it.’ That bought me some time. Most of them would stop and think about it, and then they would let me work and prove myself.”