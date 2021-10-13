Bill Haisten: It’s a perfect balance if the ‘brand new’ Mabee Center keeps 6A-5A basketball

Oral Roberts University’s 2021 will be remembered for the Golden Eagles’ run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen and for a $5.2 million Mabee Center renovation that began only a few months ago. By Nov. 1, most aspects of the interior-and-exterior project will have been completed.

The Mabee Center has a new sound system. Each of the 700 house lights has been replaced. There is new carpeting in the aisles. There are three new suites and state-of-the-art wireless service for patrons.

On the building’s exterior, the primary color had been the original gold of 1972. Now, it’s navy, and all of the new glass is blue.

I was stunned to learn from Winters that the Mabee Center’s gold lower-bowl seats were the arena’s original seats. All seats in the lower bowl and upper level have been replaced by new ones that are navy in color and “the most comfortable (arena) seats in Oklahoma,” Winters reports.

The width of the old seats ranged from 19 to 22 inches. The new seats range from 22 to 24 inches. For many years, the official seating capacity had been 10,575. Now, because of the wider seats, there is a reduction of about 1,000.