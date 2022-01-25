Bill Haisten: In a preview of what should be a fantastic 6A postseason, Hornets outlast BA

You don’t have to wait for the playoffs to see intense, big-time ball. It’s been happening since early December, and it happened at Booker T. Washington’s gym on Tuesday.

In yet another high-profile challenge for a Booker T. Washington team that won the recent Bartlesville tournament and followed last week by defeating Union and Jenks for the Jenks/Union Invitational title, the Hornets had a 20-point, third-quarter lead before coach Beau Wallace’s Tigers made this one very interesting during the final period.

During the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, as Potter and Lathan Boone converted on 3-pointers, Booker T. staggered the visitors with an 11-2 run. With 2:39 left in the third, Potter scored to give the Hornets a 20-point cushion at 53-33.

The game changed when the Tigers attacked with a trapping defense that forced Booker T. to burn two timeouts and become sloppy with the basketball. With 1:04 left, an Aaron Johnson bucket pulled Broken Arrow to within 62-56.

After a Connor Dow 3-pointer and another Johnson basket, the Tigers were down by only four points — but only eight seconds remained.