Bill Haisten: In a preview of what should be a fantastic 6A postseason, Hornets outlast BA

In yet another regular-season classic involving Tulsa-area teams, Aaron Potter did what he usually does and Booker T. Washington did what it usually does.
In a clash of the teams ranked No. 1 (Booker T.) and No. 2 (Broken Arrow) in the OSSAA’s Class 6A east-side rankings, Potter played like a boss, totaling 17 points as the Hornets withstood a late Broken Arrow rally to prevail 66-61 on Tuesday.
After their 2-10 nightmare last season, the Hornets of today are 14-1.
Tuesday’s girls’ contest also was tremendous as Booker T. won 48-45. As the final buzzer sounded, a Broken Arrow 3-point shot missed by a fraction of an inch.
For this level of basketball entertainment — and as the boys’ game essentially was a preview of the drama to come during the Class 6A postseason — the fans at Nathan E. Harris Field House got a maximum return on their investments of $7 for an adult ticket and $4 for a student ticket.
During a typical Class 6A basketball season, no more than six squads are legitimate championship contenders.
The 2021-22 season hasn’t been typical. There’s not “a team for the ages” type of super team that will be talked about for decades to come, but being talked about isn’t the objective.
Getting that gold-ball grand prize is the objective, and in 6A there appears to be rare depth as it pertains to real contenders.
Actually, there might be unprecedented depth in that regard, so I called a 6A basketball expert and requested his opinion: In Oklahoma’s largest classification, how many boys’ teams are certified threats to win it all?
I didn’t want a list that would include a potential Cinderella miracle champion. Just a rundown of real-deal squads expected to be on center stage when the 6A state tournament occurs on March 10-12 at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center.
My expert provided a list of 10 teams: Edmond Memorial, Norman North, Mustang, Putnam City West, Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond North from the Oklahoma City area; and Booker T. Washington, Broken Arrow, Union and Jenks from the Tulsa area.
“Forget Union’s record (8-6 before Tuesday),” the expert stated. “Union can beat any team in the state.”
You might notice that Owasso wasn’t mentioned. On Tuesday, Caden Fry and the Rams beat Union 58-54.
I’m not on the “expert” level of 6A knowledge, but Owasso absolutely would be on my list of teams to watch. The Rams may not win it all, but I bet they end a really good team’s season in March.
You don’t have to wait for the playoffs to see intense, big-time ball. It’s been happening since early December, and it happened at Booker T. Washington’s gym on Tuesday.
In yet another high-profile challenge for a Booker T. Washington team that won the recent Bartlesville tournament and followed last week by defeating Union and Jenks for the Jenks/Union Invitational title, the Hornets had a 20-point, third-quarter lead before coach Beau Wallace’s Tigers made this one very interesting during the final period.
During the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, as Potter and Lathan Boone converted on 3-pointers, Booker T. staggered the visitors with an 11-2 run. With 2:39 left in the third, Potter scored to give the Hornets a 20-point cushion at 53-33.
The game changed when the Tigers attacked with a trapping defense that forced Booker T. to burn two timeouts and become sloppy with the basketball. With 1:04 left, an Aaron Johnson bucket pulled Broken Arrow to within 62-56.
After a Connor Dow 3-pointer and another Johnson basket, the Tigers were down by only four points — but only eight seconds remained.
Every Booker T. game pretty much looks the same. Defensively, the Hornets are always on point. From Potter, there always is remarkable energy and playmaking. The senior guard is the best passer I’ve seen this season. With 15 points on Tuesday, Boone is relentlessly reliable.
Having seen the Hornets play six times this season, I’d say they’re a deserving No. 1 and, because of their defense, a tough match-up for any opponent.
Still, if this game had been extended by two minutes, Broken Arrow might have scored a huge road win.
From here, these teams resume their quest to get better and to take winning momentum into the postseason. The Hornets and Tigers absolutely are championship contenders.
According to my expert witness, so are several other teams as we approach what should be a memorable, anything-can-happen postseason in Class 6A.
B.T. WASHINGTON 66, BROKEN ARROW 61 (boys)
Broken Arrow;14;13;16;18;–;61
B.T. Washington;10;25;20;11;–;66
Broken Arrow (12-3): A. Johnson 22, Allen 12, Dow 10, Ellison 5, B. Johnson 4, Howell 4, Sutton 4.
BTW: (14-1) Potter 17, Boone 15, Parker 13, Johnson 13, Chambers 6, Ware 2.
B.T. WASHINGTON 48, BROKEN ARROW 45 (girls)
Broken Arrow 12;12;8;13;–;45
B.T. Washington 8;15;12;13;–;48
Broken Arrow: Jones 15, Mathurin 13, Howard 6, Jacobs 6, Herrera 5.
BTW: Johnson 15, Smith 12, Owens 9, Hill 8, Mayberry 2, DeLouiser 2.