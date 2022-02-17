Bill Haisten: For Jenks’ Harry Lymberopoulos (three knee surgeries), a ‘super sweet’ bucket

“It was really important in the moment. Like a sigh of relief, really,” Lymberopoulos said. “Loving basketball so much, I always wanted to be on the varsity (roster). Not getting to play is awful. You want to be out there, but physically, you can’t do anything about it.

“I think coach Martin worries about my health down the road. We had a conversation about that. When I get in a game, I just try to enjoy it as much as I can.”

With 2:57 left to play against Union and the Trojans trailing by 12 points, Martin sent Lymberopoulos into the game. At the 1:15 mark, Lymberopoulos swished a free throw, giving him career totals of three varsity points and three knee surgeries.

The Trojans close their regular season with a Friday night test at Bixby.

“Harry Lymberopoulos is a warrior,” Martin said. “Our program is better because he has been a part. The physical and mental battles that he’s had to go through are as difficult a situation is I’ve been a part of as a high school coach.