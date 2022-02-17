Bill Haisten: For Jenks’ Harry Lymberopoulos (three knee surgeries), a ‘super sweet’ bucket

When Jenks basketball personnel bused to Bartlesville for a Thursday night basketball game, Trojan senior guard Harry Lymberopoulos carried with him this career stat line: an equal number of varsity points and knee surgeries.
Injuries are terrible at any level of sports, but particularly at the high-school level because there are no redshirt seasons.
As a little-guy baller, Lymberopoulos dreamed of one day running with the varsity Trojans. As a varsity Trojan, he’s been cheated out of playing meaningful minutes because of a damaged left knee.
“My emotions are everywhere,” Lymberopoulos said following Jenks’ home loss to Union on Tuesday. “Sometimes, it’s mentally crushing. I do get down at times and wonder why this had to happen.
“Other times, you get into a game and it’s a special moment.”
There was a special moment last week at Sand Springs. As the Trojans had a substantial lead and would go on to prevail by 27 points, the 5-foot-10 Lymberopoulos got some fourth-quarter playing time. On a shot that was contested pretty well by a Sandite defender, Lymberopoulos converted on a reverse layup for the first basket of his varsity career.
There was a happy reaction from Trojan coach Clay Martin and his assistants, from the other Jenks players, from Trojan fans and from Lymberopoulos’ mom, Jenny Gordon. They all had witnessed Harry’s grueling comeback from two major injuries.
“It was really important in the moment. Like a sigh of relief, really,” Lymberopoulos said. “Loving basketball so much, I always wanted to be on the varsity (roster). Not getting to play is awful. You want to be out there, but physically, you can’t do anything about it.
“I think coach Martin worries about my health down the road. We had a conversation about that. When I get in a game, I just try to enjoy it as much as I can.”
With 2:57 left to play against Union and the Trojans trailing by 12 points, Martin sent Lymberopoulos into the game. At the 1:15 mark, Lymberopoulos swished a free throw, giving him career totals of three varsity points and three knee surgeries.
The Trojans close their regular season with a Friday night test at Bixby.
“Harry Lymberopoulos is a warrior,” Martin said. “Our program is better because he has been a part. The physical and mental battles that he’s had to go through are as difficult a situation is I’ve been a part of as a high school coach.
“He’s wise beyond his years and approached the decision whether or not to keep playing with unbelievable maturity. His mother, brother and grandparents have been a rock for him. Teams all across the country could benefit from having a Harry Lymberopoulos.”
In January 2018, Lymberopoulos was a 14-year-old Jenks freshman guard. His older brother Peter Lymberopoulos was a junior member of the Trojan high school program. Peter underwent knee surgery. Ten days later, Harry sustained a devastating left-knee injury — a torn ACL and a torn meniscus.
“I sensed it was pretty bad,” Harry Lymberopoulos remembers. “I knew it would be a setback, but I wasn’t expecting to find out that I’d torn two ligaments.”
There were therapy sessions for 10 months.
Harry’s second injury occurred in January 2019 — only a few days removed from the anniversary of the first injury. During a sophomore game at Bixby, he pivoted while attempting to pass to a teammate. The stress of the pivot resulted in another left-knee meniscus tear, another surgery and another grueling year of therapy.
“He knew what to expect the second time,” Jenny Gordon recalls, “and I think that it made it more difficult. He knew that it would be painful.”
In December, to alleviate pain and stiffness in the knee, Harry endured his third surgery — an arthroscopic clean-up procedure. More recently, while playing with his dogs, Harry twisted his right knee. It was diagnosed, his mom reports, as a sprain of the medial collateral ligament.
Harry Lymberopoulos is outfitted with a custom-made brace, but he’s been robbed of the ability to completely trust his legs and attack the game in the way he did before the first injury. While his minutes are limited, his mom never misses a game.
“It’s hard,” Gordon said. “It’s pulls on my heartstrings, for sure. But he loves the game no less than any other child on that bench. The kid has unbelievable heart and determination.”
Lymberopoulos plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and hopes to become a sportscaster. He seems equally interested in sports-talk platforms and play-by-play. He mentioned Ian Eagle as one of his favorite play-by-play practitioners. For Turner Sports and CBS (and as the TV voice of the Brooklyn Nets), Eagle’s voice is universally recognized and yet he seems underrated as a highest-level television talent.
For Lymberopoulos to recognize Eagle’s elite status says a lot about Lymberopoulos’ ear for quality sports voices.
Before he moves to Norman this summer, Lymberopoulos has a basketball season and a senior year to complete. Maybe he’ll get another bucket or two at Bixby or during the Class 6A postseason.
“To be a small part of his journey has been very humbling,” Martin said. “I’ve coached him since he was in the first grade. To see him score that basket at Sand Springs was super sweet.”