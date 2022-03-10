Bill Haisten: For Aaron Potter, a 35-point, nine-steal masterpiece; for BTW, a quarterfinal win

NORMAN — On the 40th anniversary of one of the more infamous losses in Booker T. Washington basketball history, Aaron Potter savored one of the more impressive stat lines ever for a Hornet.

On March 10, 1982, the Hornets entered the state tournament as Oklahoma’s best team, but a meeting with Edmond Memorial could not have started more badly. During the game’s opening tip, Hornet legend Wayman Tisdale sustained a sprained ankle. Edmond Memorial went on to upset an incredibly talented BTW squad.

On March 10, 2022, Potter scored a career-high 35 points as Booker T. Washington eliminated Norman North 81-72 in a Class 6A basketball state tournament quarterfinal at the Lloyd Noble Center.

As Potter emerged from the postgame locker room, he was handed a copy of the official stat sheet. His reaction: “Nine steals! I thought maybe four or five, but nine? That’s crazy.”

To have gotten 35 points and nine steals on a state tournament stage — it fits perfectly with Potter’s identity. All season, he has been a Player of the Year type of figure for the 24-2 Hornets. He’s a highly skilled, relentlessly tenacious senior tone-setter at each end of the floor, and now Potter has the satisfaction of having recorded a game-for-the-ages performance for a school with the state’s richest basketball history.

“That’s what (Potter) does,” BTW coach Eli Brown III said. “If you’ve seen us play, you’ve seen how infectious his energy (is). He showed it tonight with those nine steals.”

There are four Hornets from whom Brown expects every-game offensive production, and each of those four responded on Thursday: Potter’s 35 points came on 13-of-22 shooting from the field overall and 7-8 shooting on free throws. Nine of Norman North’s 17 fouls were drawn by Kam Parker, who was 9-of-14 on foul shots and finished with 20 points.

Lathan Boone converted on three 3-pointers and closed with 13 points. Ijai Johnson contributed nine points for the Hornets, who advanced to a 9 p.m. Friday semifinal against Jenks or Edmond North. Those teams were matched in a Thursday night quarterfinal.

Against Norman North, Booker T. Washington closed the first half with a 9-0 run. By the final minute of the third period, the Hornet advantage was 18 points. As Norman North’s Jeremiah Johnson countered Potter’s scoring with 30 points, the Timberwolves rallied to within seven points (77-70) with 50 seconds left to play. Late free throws vaulted the Hornets to the next round.

Referring to Norman North’s 30-point fourth quarter and comeback attempt, Brown said, “That’s on me. I didn’t call a single timeout all game. It almost came back and bit me.”

“We got to play our style today,” he added. “We know (opponents) are going to score a lot because they’re going to get a lot more possessions with us. We’re going to score a lot, too.”

A year ago, Potter was on the Owasso roster. He moved to Tulsa, transferred to Booker T. and shared with Brown that his plan was to be a part of a championship Hornet team.

Several of the same Hornets who were 2-10 during the 2020-21 season are now two wins away from celebrating what would be the 17th OSSAA state title in Booker T. Washington history.

In boys or girls basketball, no other program can match the Hornets’ current total of 16 state championships.

If Potter sustains a nine-steal effort level on defense and if the Hornets continue to shoot this well — 53% overall from the field on Thursday — the Booker T. trophy case probably will be rearranged to accommodate a 17th gold ball.

CLASS 6A BOYS

BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 81, NORMAN NORTH 72

Norman North;18;11;13;30;--;72

BT Washington;17;18;22;24;--;81

Norman North: Johnson 30, Overton 15, Moser 10, Eshelman 6, Atkinson 4, Goodwin 3, Jones 2, Lancaster 2.

BT Washington Potter 35, Parker 20, Boone 13, Johnson 9, Chambers 4.

MOORE 53, PUTNAM CITY WEST 48

Putnam City West;15;9;12;12;--;53

Moore;14;11;9;19;--;48

PC West: Young 11, Scales 10, Warrior 7, Barnes 6, James 5, Wilson 4, Constant 3, Blount 2.

Moore: Lee 13, Tramble 11, Grant 10, Henderson 7, Dockins 6, Hankins 6.

EDMOND SANTA FE 38, EDMOND MEMORIAL 36

Ed. Santa Fe;3;7;7;21;--;38

Ed. Memorial;6;4;13;13;--;36

Ed. Santa Fe: Cincotta 10, Adams 9, Nero 5, Williams 4, Gipson 3, Reeves 3, Vaughn 3, Alsup 1.

Ed. Memorial: Cain 12, G. Seat 10, J. Seat 8, Hjelmstead 4, Pedulla 2.

