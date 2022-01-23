Bill Haisten: Clyde Barkley’s long run includes a ranch paradise and 700 wins at Inola

“Ranching is our hobby, really,” Clyde explained. “Our grandkids love it out here. We get out on the tractor or a Gator and go all over the place. It’s fun for them. This place has been really good for us.”

Inola is known as the Hay Capital of the World. While Justin Barkley spent most of his childhood as a town kid in Inola, he and his friends spent their summers in nearby hay fields, collecting pocket money by stacking 75-pound bales onto flatbed trailers.

“There was no weight room at Inola High School,” Justin says. “For Inola kids, our strength training was lifting bales of hay. It built toughness and grown-man strength.

“In the summer, we’d go play basketball against the city teams, and our forearms were extremely tanned and our upper arms and legs weren’t tanned at all. We had been wearing jeans all summer.”

In the beginning

In 1972, Johnny Cash was the headliner for the first major music event at Oral Roberts University’s sensational new Mabee Center.