Bill Haisten: Clyde Barkley’s long run includes a ranch paradise and 700 wins at Inola

How many people successfully and happily occupy the same station in life that they did 43 years ago?
I know one such person: Clyde Barkley, a Rogers County basketball legend who became the Inola High School head coach at the same time that Jimmy Carter was the U.S. president and Jim Inhofe the Tulsa mayor.
In 1979, as Roger Staubach prepared for his final season with the Dallas Cowboys, as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were college basketball athletes who clashed for the national championship, and as Muhammad Ali was recognized as boxing’s heavyweight champion, Clyde Barkley was promoted to the top position in the Inola program.
Only six years after Barkley was a senior member of the Inola squad and an All-State selection, and after he had been a Longhorns assistant coach for two seasons, he was a 24-year-old head coach.
Today, at 67, Barkley is retired from teaching but remains fully engaged with all levels of Inola basketball. If you ask about Longhorn seventh-graders, he can provide a comprehensive scouting report.
Barkley was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015, and last month he achieved a significant milestone – career victory No. 700. The Longhorns play home games on Clyde Barkley Court. The floor is branded at each end by his signature.
This weekend, Barkley coached the Longhorns in the Old Fort Classic at Fort Gibson. His wife, Carol Ann, has been absent for no more than five games in 43 years, and on Friday — her birthday — she was on the Inola bench, keeping the scorebook for Clyde.
“For about 40 years,” Carol Ann Barkley said, “I’ve celebrated my birthday at the Fort Gibson tournament.”
In the championship game on Saturday night, Inola was matched with Fort Gibson. The Tigers’ head coach is Todd Dickerson — Clyde and Carol Ann Barkley’s son-in-law.
The Barkleys have been married since 1975, when Clyde was a Northeastern State University basketball athlete and Carol Ann had just completed her freshman year at NSU.
Retired after having taught in Inola for 32 years, Carol Ann was a Muldrow Lady Bulldog athlete.
“Basketball was everything at Muldrow,” she said. “My sophomore year, we went to the state tournament. When you get a taste of that, it’s in your blood. Clyde being a basketball guy — it was a bonus.”
Clyde calls Carol Ann “the perfect coach’s wife. She’s interested and really knows the game.”
As a Rogers County country kid, Clyde learned to shoot on a basketball goal bolted to a barn wall. He attended a tiny Tiawah school and, as an eighth-grader, had only seven classmates.
Clyde and Carol Ann resided in Inola until about 25 years ago. At that time, they built a home on ranch property that has been owned by his family for 90 years.
‘Ranching is our hobby’
If a Hollywood producer were scouting locations for a rural movie setting, the Clyde Barkley Ranch would be perfect. Located a few miles from Inola, it’s a picturesque, 450-acre spread on which there is an 80-acre hay meadow and plenty of room to roam for 80 head of cattle.
Half of the cattle belong to Clyde and the other half to the Barkleys’ son — Justin Barkley, the 12th-year head basketball coach at Rogers State University.
Every morning at daybreak, father and son are together for feeding their cows and calves. From a truck, Clyde drops a trail of protein cubes. With a tractor, Justin moves two round hay bales from a storage area to the pasture.
It’s an everyday routine: Clyde and Justin do ranch chores that might include some fence-mending, and they talk about their basketball teams and their shared passion for the Chicago Cubs.
Cows typically are skittish, but four years ago, one of the Barkley calves decided that Clyde was her best friend. That calf was given a name — Red — and now is Clyde’s pet. Essentially, Red is a 1,200-pound puppy.
“Ranching is our hobby, really,” Clyde explained. “Our grandkids love it out here. We get out on the tractor or a Gator and go all over the place. It’s fun for them. This place has been really good for us.”
Inola is known as the Hay Capital of the World. While Justin Barkley spent most of his childhood as a town kid in Inola, he and his friends spent their summers in nearby hay fields, collecting pocket money by stacking 75-pound bales onto flatbed trailers.
“There was no weight room at Inola High School,” Justin says. “For Inola kids, our strength training was lifting bales of hay. It built toughness and grown-man strength.
“In the summer, we’d go play basketball against the city teams, and our forearms were extremely tanned and our upper arms and legs weren’t tanned at all. We had been wearing jeans all summer.”
In the beginning
In 1972, Johnny Cash was the headliner for the first major music event at Oral Roberts University’s sensational new Mabee Center.
As an All-State basketball player in 1973, Clyde Barkley was a participant in the first All-State game played in the ORU arena. A few weeks later, Barkley moved to Tahlequah and launched his college basketball career. When he was an NSU sophomore, he was introduced to an NSU freshman named Carol Ann Shackelford.
For their first date, there was a drive to Tulsa. Before attending an Inola playoff game, they went to Casa Bonita for Mexican food and the world’s best sopaipillas.
“Casa Bonita was a big deal then,” Carol Ann recalls. “I have a friend who swears I came back from that date and said, ‘I’m going to marry that guy,’ but I don’t remember that.”
In 1975, after an 18-month courtship, Clyde and Carol Ann were married in Muldrow. Their honeymoon: three days at the Six Flags Over Texas theme park.
“I was 19. He was 20. We thought we knew everything,” Carol Ann recalls. “We thought we were so big, going to Dallas by ourselves.”
As the newlyweds arrived at their hotel, they noticed a man in the parking lot. His wrists were bound and he was gagged. He had been a robbery victim.
“I looked at Clyde and said, ‘Are you sure we want to stay here?’ ” Carol Ann remembers. “It was a little scary.”
After they returned to Oklahoma, Clyde had a summer job at a Safeway grocery warehouse near 41st and Sheridan in Tulsa. Carol Ann worked at a furniture store. They commemorated their first anniversary during Clyde’s 30-minute break at the Safeway facility. While seated in Carol Ann’s car, they shared a meal of steak and cake.
A basketball family
In 1998, Justin Barkley was a guard for Clyde’s only state championship team. In the Class 3A title contest played in Oklahoma City, those Longhorns defeated Victory Christian. Like his dad, Justin went on to play collegiately at Northeastern State.
During the Clyde Barkley era of Inola basketball, Justin Barkley is the only Longhorn to have gone on to a full, four-season career of college basketball.
“Basketball was all I really ever knew,” Justin recalls. “I didn’t go to day care. When school was out, I’d take the bus from the elementary school to the high school.
“If I had gotten a master’s degree, I wouldn’t have known what the heck to do with it. My whole life, I knew I wanted to coach.”
Justin’s sister Andee was an Inola basketball athlete and cheerleader. Justin now is married to Emily Barkley, the Union Public Schools’ athletic director. Andee and Todd Dickerson have been married for 10 years.
Jersey No. 33 is significant in the Barkley family. At Inola, it was worn by Clyde, by Justin and by Andee. Justin and Emily Barkley’s 5-year-old daughter Sutton is a first-year basketball player, and she also wears No. 33.
The other Barkley grandchildren – the Dickerson boys, 9-year-old Bradford and 4-year-old Brady, prefer No. 23 because, Clyde explains, “they are huge Michael Jordan fans.” It’s a testament to the evergreen popularity of Jordan, whose final season with the Chicago Bulls occurred 14 years before Bradford was born.
All three grandkids address Clyde as “Coach Papa.”
Justin and Emily reside two miles from the Clyde Barkley Ranch. Emily commutes each day to the Union High School campus and Justin to the Rogers State campus in Claremore.
When asked to describe Clyde Barkley as a coach, the responses of Dickerson and Justin Barkley were like matching fingerprints.
Dickerson: “(Clyde) always — and I mean always — gets the most out of his kids. You’re never going to see them loaf.”
Justin Barkley: “My dad has tough-minded teams. He wants them to maximize their ability and play their tails off.”
After driving the Longhorns to an Old Fort Classic win over Hale, Clyde found a seat in Fort Gibson’s beautiful fieldhouse and pointed to a gentleman at floor level.
“You see that guy in the dark blazer? He tried to hire me one time,” Clyde mentioned. Actually, several eastern Oklahoma school districts attempted to lure Clyde Barkley away from Inola, but he’s never seriously considered any offer to leave his hometown, his ranch and his Longhorns.
Clyde’s long run
Evidently, Clyde also doesn’t give much thought to the possibility of retirement. Referring to his son and son-in-law, Clyde said, “Those guys keep me energized and wanting to stay in basketball for as long as I can.
“I’ll walk away when the time is right, but I don’t know when that might be,” Clyde continued. “We only have two seniors this year, and we’ve got some really good kids coming up.
“I’m thankful and very blessed to coach in Inola for this many years. Like I tell Justin, winning games is great, but the best part of coaching is the relationships with the players. I’ve got former players who are doctors, lawyers and preachers. It means so much to see players I coached, and now they’re still in our community and doing great things.”
Any decision involving Clyde Barkley would involve Carol Ann Barkley, and she seems to have loved every aspect of their life in Rogers County.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” she said.
A popular 1979 song was “The Long Run” by the Eagles: Who is gonna make it? We’ll find out in the long run.
As Inola’s rookie coach 43 years ago, Clyde Barkley probably heard that song a thousand times on Tulsa radio. He couldn’t have known that his own long run would include a lifetime of Longhorn basketball, 700 wins, a Hall of Fame plaque, a Clyde Barkley Court tribute, a ranch paradise and a pet cow named Red.
