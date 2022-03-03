Bill Haisten: Broken Arrow a dangerous next hurdle in BTW Hornets' dream season

During a Thursday pep rally at Booker T. Washington, the Hornet basketball players and their classmates celebrated the state’s most impressive turnaround.

During the COVID-shortened and in some regards COVID-ruined season of 2020-21, the Hornets were 2-10. A Booker T. Washington basketball season of 2-10 feels as improbable as an Alabama football season of 3-9, and yet it actually happened.

As the 2021-22 Oklahoma high school basketball season has graduated to crunch time, the Hornets are 22-2 and the No. 1 team in the Class 6A East rankings.

With a Friday victory, the Hornets would surge back to their home away from home — the state tournament. Getting that victory won’t be easy.

The opponent is Broken Arrow, and coach Beau Wallace’s 18-5 Tiger squad has peaked at the exactly perfect time.

On Wednesday, in a regional final played on Owasso’s home floor, Broken Arrow’s basketball team replicated what the Broken Arrow football team did in November.

After having lost to Owasso by 39 points during the football regular season, the Tigers upset the Rams in the postseason.

After having lost to Owasso by 18 points during the basketball regular season, the Tigers won at Owasso on Wednesday.

“We haven’t had a lot of success (at Owasso), so it meant a lot to win this game and to win it on this court,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “Like I told our kids, two or three of the eastside regionals will be won by teams that weren’t (expected) to win. That’s the way this season has gone. Anybody can beat anybody.”

Remember the recent handshake lines that ended badly? When the final buzzer sounded on BA’s 57-47 Wednesday conquest of the Rams, Broken Arrow High School students lined up near the media table and Tiger players rejoiced with their classmates.

It was the best possible example of a handshake line.

If excitement could be converted into rocket fuel, those kids could have zoomed to the moon and back.

“We always show love to our student section. I love those guys. They’re always here for us,” said senior Anthony Allen, who scored 22 points at Owasso and was tremendous at both ends of the floor. “Man, what a good win for us — and especially since they beat us the last time.

“It’s great, yeah, but we’ve still got a lot of work ahead of us.”

Trying to generate offensive flow against the fast hands of the Hornets — it’s hard work.

When Booker T. Washington hosted and defeated Broken Arrow 66-61 on Jan. 25, the Hornets’ pressure defense and 3-point shooting were the difference.

“We turned the ball over too many times and they hit 11 threes,” Wallace said. “They scored half of their points on threes. This will be a fun (rematch), for sure. I’m excited to get another opportunity against a team that beat us in the regular season.”

Wallace and Hornet coach Eli Brown III are beyond just friendly with each other. They have a longtime friendship. They talked by phone on Wednesday, just hours before Broken Arrow won at Owasso and Booker T. Washington defeated Edmond Santa Fe.

You see examples of this in high school baseball — that athletes from rival schools have played tons of summer games as teammates. That dynamic seems even more prevalent in basketball. When Allen was a young player — long before he experienced school-sponsored ball — he was a member of the Tulsa All-Stars program. For years, his teammates included current BTW Hornets Ijai Johnson, Aaron Potter and Ryan Anderson.

The Friday doubleheader at Rogers starts with Broken Arrow vs. Booker T. Washington at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Jenks-Tahlequah elimination game. The adult-ticket price at the door: $10. You can save a couple of bucks by purchasing online. Click on gofans.co and use “ossaa” for your search.

Johnson, Potter and Anderson, plus difference-makers like Kam Parker, Lathan Boone and Jayden Oates — they will be determined to take the Booker T. dream-season record to 23-2 and punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament in Norman.

Broken Arrow counters BTW’s elite athleticism with an impressive-looking collection of tall basketball athletes like the 6-foot-5 Allen, 6-6 shooter Connor Dow, 6-5 dunker Ethan Ellison and 6-5 David Howell.

Every time Howell gets a bucket — as he did with 1:35 left to play at Owasso, giving the Tigers an eight-point cushion — the Broken Arrow students chant, “He’s a freshman! He’s a freshman!”

At Booker T. Washington, a championship is the reasonable, annual pursuit. The Hornets have 16 OSSAA state titles — more than any other school. From 1997-2019, BTW won seven state titles.

In 1997, Broken Arrow captured its only basketball state title.

As each team is highly motivated and justifiably armed with the belief that it can be the 6A champion, there won’t be better Friday night local entertainment than Broken Arrow-Booker T. basketball.

