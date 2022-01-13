Bill Haisten: ‘Best scorer in the state’ Parker Friedrichsen collects a flurry of big-time offers

When a young athlete gets a first taste of heavy attention from recruiters, there’s always a chance that focus could be fractured.
For a high school coach, it’s a potential nightmare — that a star player becomes more interested in the attention than in the process that resulted in the attention.
Parker Friedrichsen experienced a busy September and a dizzying October that included visits to the Nebraska and Iowa campuses, but Bixby’s 6-foot-3 junior guard hasn’t wavered from his personal practice routine that includes shooting before school, shooting during his lunch period and shooting on coach Lance Kight’s practice floor.
“Parker grew and he put in the work, and now he’s getting noticed,” Kight said. “This is my 24th year of coaching high school basketball, and Parker is the hardest-working player I’ve ever coached. It’s impressive.”
Because of his three-sessions-a-day routine and because he had a brilliant summer of tournament play, Friedrichsen in a matter of months was vaulted from a mostly unknown basketball prospect to one of Oklahoma’s more sought-after shooters.
Most rock-star high school athletes were rock stars in middle school. The Friendrichsen development is more of a recent phenomenon. After a summer event in Indianapolis, “there were 13 (scholarship) offers in two days,” he reports. “Ever since that, it’s been non-stop.”
During a tournament win over Stillwater last weekend, the 6-foot-3 Friedrichsen posted a Luka Doncic type of stat line: there were 36 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals. On Friday, he takes a 27.7-point average to Jenks, where he can expect constant double-team pressure from the top-ranked Trojans.
Friedrichsen has been double-teamed by every other opponent, and now Jenks coach Clay Martin gives it a try. When Union tried it, Friedrichsen scored 35 points. When Booker T. Washington tried it, he scored 36.
“I think Parker is the best scorer in the state,” Kight said, “and then outside of him, we have a lot of inexperienced kids.”
While the Bixby football programs throws waves of experienced, outstanding athletes at opponents, the Bixby basketball team relies on young guys. The roster recently was diminished by COVID-19 issues. Tristan Driver is among the young Spartans and has a chance to be a special point guard. Against Broken Arrow, he scored 18 points.
Friedrichsen’s offer sheet includes OU, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Missouri and Illinois. It also includes Purdue, Iowa and Nebraska of the Big Ten.
September visitors to the Bixby gym were Notre Dame assistant Ryan Humphrey, a Virginia assistant, OSU’s Mike Boynton, Tulsa’s Frank Haith and ORU’s Paul Mills. In October, OU’s Porter Moser drove to Bixby. Friedrichsen traveled to Nebraska (where he attended the Michigan-Nebraska football game) and to the Iowa campus.
Two days after Christmas, Friedrichsen was in Omaha for a tour of the Creighton campus and basketball facilities.
If you watch Friedrichsen during pregame warm-ups, there are lots of shot attempts from 22 feet. He is as comfortable from 22 as most others are from the foul line.
Some guys pretend that their shot range extends to 28 feet, but you see a mechanical difference between their 22-foot attempt and the deeper shot. When Friedrichsen backs up to the 28-foot range, nothing changes.
“I just flick my wrist,” Friedrichsen explained. “I don’t change anything about the shot itself. If I’m going to shoot from that distance, it has to feel natural and not forced. I pride myself on getting a good rotation (on the shot).”
From the start of Friedrichsen’s eight-grade year until his first day as a ninth-grader, he grew in height from 5-foot-6 to 6-1.
“I’m close to 6-4 now and feel like I’m still growing,” he said. “I hope to top out at 6-5.”
Another Friedrichsen asset is unbelievable conditioning. Having played every minute in several games this season, he provides intense effort on the defensive end. The most artistic blocked shot I’ve seen this season was a Friedrichsen block in the Bartlesville tournament last week.
The combination of great lungs, a commitment to doing the work and an ability to get buckets when he’s always the highest-priority target of the defense – that’s why Friedrichsen is so important for Bixby. For younger teammates, he’s a leadership-by-example figure.
That he’s a gifted shooter who soon will be 6-4 and eventually may be 6-5 – that’s why Friedrichsen is important to the major-college programs who’ve lined up with scholarship offers over the last six months. It’ll be interesting to see what college coaches might be at Jenks on Friday.