Bill Haisten: ‘Best scorer in the state’ Parker Friedrichsen collects a flurry of big-time offers

Two days after Christmas, Friedrichsen was in Omaha for a tour of the Creighton campus and basketball facilities.

If you watch Friedrichsen during pregame warm-ups, there are lots of shot attempts from 22 feet. He is as comfortable from 22 as most others are from the foul line.

Some guys pretend that their shot range extends to 28 feet, but you see a mechanical difference between their 22-foot attempt and the deeper shot. When Friedrichsen backs up to the 28-foot range, nothing changes.

“I just flick my wrist,” Friedrichsen explained. “I don’t change anything about the shot itself. If I’m going to shoot from that distance, it has to feel natural and not forced. I pride myself on getting a good rotation (on the shot).”

From the start of Friedrichsen’s eight-grade year until his first day as a ninth-grader, he grew in height from 5-foot-6 to 6-1.

“I’m close to 6-4 now and feel like I’m still growing,” he said. “I hope to top out at 6-5.”