Bill Haisten: As Nate Beitel carries 100% of the second-half scoring load, Regent Prep prevails

Regent Prep is marketed as being a “classical Christian school.” It could be marketed also as a competition academy, as 82% of all of its high school students are involved in at least one of the 10 school-sponsored sports.
“Of that 82%, 67% of them (are participants in multiple extracurricular activities),” said Kerwin Dees, Regent’s athletic director and boys’ basketball head coach. “I love that about a small school — that you can do a lot of things.”
A 6-foot-6 shooter who might weigh 170 pounds and missed half of his senior basketball season because of a broken left wrist, Nate Beitel is among those athletic Regent kids. On Monday he did a lot of things when his team was desperate for something positive.
Matched with an 18-win Okarche squad in a Class A elimination game on Monday afternoon, Regent Prep was scoreless during a span of nearly 12 minutes — or 1.5 quarters in high school basketball time — and still found a way to win 31-27.
Okarche has some firepower and totaled 73 points in a 28-point blowout of Yale last week, but Regent Prep is a defensive-minded team against which buckets don’t come easy. Scoring wasn’t easy for Regent, either. By halftime, the Rams had a 15-13 deficit.
With 1:14 left in Monday’s third period, on a go-ahead 3-pointer, Beitel scored his team’s first points of the second half.
“After I hit that one,” Beitel said after the game, “I was like, ‘I’m taking over now.’ Coach Dees says all the time that seniors are the ones who’ll make big plays down the stretch. That’s all I was trying to do.”
Beitel staggered the Warriors with a 12-point fourth quarter and finished with 20 (a total that matched his season average). As he considers a variety of small-college options as his next move, Beitel was responsible for all 18 of the Rams’ points after halftime.
Located at 86th and south Memorial Drive, the Regent gym has a deserved reputation as a place where cell-phone reception goes to die. Beitel has a beautiful relationship with the Regent baskets, however, and with three seconds remaining in the third quarter, and after separating from an Okarche defender with a textbook step-back move, he swished another 3-point shot from the deepest point of the left corner.
The final period began with an additional Beitel trey and a 2-point shot. His personal 11-0 run had given Regent a 23-15 cushion.
As defense dominated the day, an eight-point difference felt like 18 points.
“I knew this (injury) would work in a way that would help our team,” said Beitel, who in 2021 was voted the Tulsa World’s Mr. Outside award winner. “Those guys (Regent teammates) have worked their butts off to get better. We don’t win this game if they hadn’t gotten better while I was out.”
At 8 p.m. Thursday, there is the resumption of the double-elimination Oklahoma postseason. The once-beaten Rams face another must-win challenge. At Kellyville, they’ll be matched with the loser of the Okay-Vanoss game. Those teams clashed late Monday.
Regent Prep (13-11 overall) attempts to secure what would be its third state tournament berth in eight years of OSSAA competition. Dees has been the coach during the entirety of that run.
“We’ve been blessed,” he said. “This is our eighth time to go to the area tournament.”
A former longtime Owasso assistant, Dees is a 47-year veteran of basketball coaching in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky. When he returned to Tulsa from Kentucky, he did so because of a romantic relationship, because family members were here and because he had the opportunity to become Regent’s basketball coach and athletic director.
Regent has a high school enrollment of 130 students (ninth grade through 12th).
“We have 19 kids playing boys’ basketball,” Dees reported. “We have 10 girls playing and 17 cheerleaders.”
Any time the Regent girls and boys play a basketball doubleheader, Dees added, “one third of our student body is involved in the games.”
The Okarche game was Beitel’s third since returning from a six-week injury recovery. During a January game in the Regent gym, there was a crash-landing after an attempt to block a shot. The result was a broken left wrist.
Beitel played on Monday with heavy bandaging on his still-healing wrist. With an Okarche defender immediately on his heels, Beitel got a transition dunk with less than a minute remaining. It was a play that required some courage. A layup would have been easier and safer.
Beitel wanted the glory of the dunk — an exclamation-mark score that gave Regent a 30-22 lead and made a statement to the noisy Regent crowd: This one is finished, but we’re not. We play again on Thursday. See you there.