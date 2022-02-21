Bill Haisten: As Nate Beitel carries 100% of the second-half scoring load, Regent Prep prevails

“After I hit that one,” Beitel said after the game, “I was like, ‘I’m taking over now.’ Coach Dees says all the time that seniors are the ones who’ll make big plays down the stretch. That’s all I was trying to do.”

Beitel staggered the Warriors with a 12-point fourth quarter and finished with 20 (a total that matched his season average). As he considers a variety of small-college options as his next move, Beitel was responsible for all 18 of the Rams’ points after halftime.

Located at 86th and south Memorial Drive, the Regent gym has a deserved reputation as a place where cell-phone reception goes to die. Beitel has a beautiful relationship with the Regent baskets, however, and with three seconds remaining in the third quarter, and after separating from an Okarche defender with a textbook step-back move, he swished another 3-point shot from the deepest point of the left corner.

The final period began with an additional Beitel trey and a 2-point shot. His personal 11-0 run had given Regent a 23-15 cushion.

As defense dominated the day, an eight-point difference felt like 18 points.