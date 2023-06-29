From the front page of the March 5, 2000 Tulsa World sports section: Senior guard Tony Heard scored a career-high 24 points and, with Tulsa trailing by three points in the closing seconds of regulation, threw in an off-balance 3-pointer over SMU defender Stephen Woods with two seconds left to forge a 63-63 tie.

In double overtime, the Golden Hurricane would prevail 83-78 at SMU. Ranked 15th nationally at the time, the best team in TU history would secure the Western Athletic Conference’s regular-season title.

From the front page of the March 12, 2023 Tulsa World sports section: Sapulpa’s Stailee Heard and Holland Hall’s Elise Hill delivered one of the best individual matchups ever seen in a state championship high school basketball game Saturday afternoon at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center.

Although they had plenty of help from teammates to turn the game into a classic, it was Heard’s basket with four seconds left that lifted Sapulpa past Holland Hall 75-74 for the Class 5A girls state title. An Oklahoma State signee, Heard had 41 points and eight rebounds. She was 14-of-22 from the field with four 3s and was 9-of-10 on free throws with four assists.

Sapulpa (25-2) won its sixth girls basketball title and 10th overall for its athletic program.

Apparently, the willingness to attempt a high-stakes shot and the ability to convert – it’s in the Heard family DNA. Stailee is Tony’s daughter.

The Bill Haisten Podcast: With Barry Lewis, a discussion of the Tulsa area’s appetite for great high school football Bill Haisten and Barry Lewis take a look at the extraordinary Tulsa area high school football culture. Also: a quick review of LIV golf and a little Thunder talk.

Tony Heard’s wife is Lyla Heard, who also played basketball at TU. They watched from seats behind the Sapulpa bench as their kids – Stailee and Tyla – celebrated a second consecutive state title for the Lady Chieftains.

Stailee Heard’s Thursday was full: There was a 7:30 a.m. practice with the OSU Cowgirls, followed by coaching during an all-day kids camp at Gallagher-Iba Arena, followed by a drive to downtown Tulsa for the All-World Awards banquet at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Her Thursday night was beautifully eventful: For having been so brilliant during Sapulpa’s run to the 5A title, and for having converted on the shot of the year in the Oklahoma prep postseason, Stailee Heard was named the Girls Basketball Player of the Year and the Girls Athlete of the Year.

In addition to having been a Lady Chieftain basketball star who averaged 19.7 points and nearly 10 rebounds as a senior, Stailee has excelled also in volleyball and cross country.

Referring to the Sapulpa-Holland Hall classic, Stailee said, “I watch that game all the time. I’ll watch it all the way through. I watch all three of our (state tournament) games, actually.”

Because of so many lead changes, so much fluctuation on momentum advantages, such intense competition and Stailee Heard’s shot-in-the-paint bucket to win it, the Sapulpa-Holland Hall clash was an instant classic.

Preceding Stailee’s heroic shot was her rebound of a teammate’s missed free throw. With 8.2 seconds remaining, the Sapulpa kids huddled with coach Darlean Calip. The Lady Chieftains would inbound the ball from the right sideline, about 35 feet from the basket.

“Believe it or not, the ball wasn’t supposed to come to me on the inbounds pass,” Stailee recalls. “It was supposed to have gone to our freshman, Riki McQuarters. (Calip) had me run up the lane and around a screen like a decoy. The defenders followed me. I don’t know how I ended up so open, in front of the ball, so I took the inbound pass.

“I had to show leadership. I had to go for it. It was meant to be.”

On two dribbles, Stailee rolled to her left and into the lane, elevating over a defender and releasing the shot from about eight feet. The ball grazed the rim, but had just enough spin that it crawled over the front of the iron and through the net, capping her 41-point performance.

“If the ball had come off, I was ready,” Stailee said. “I would have rebounded it and stuck it back in. But it rolled in, and then I remember thinking, ‘There’s still time on the clock. We’ve got to play defense.’ ”

After Holland Hall misfired on a halfcourt shot attempt, Stailee Heard was overwhelmed by the hugs and screams of her teammates.

Her parents were overwhelmed by the moment. As Tyla Heard totaled 20 points that day, the Heard sisters were responsible for 61 of Sapulpa’s 75 points.

Tony Heard’s memory of Stailee Heard’s championship shot: “When she got into the lane, I thought, ‘She’s about to score that!’ She had her head and shoulders past (the defender). She gets off the shot and would have gotten the rebound if the ball came off, but it fell over the rim.

“I credit both girls for their hard work. Since they were little, they’ve done push-ups if they missed free throws or layups in the games. They always wanted to be strong, make strong plays and be ready for big moments in big games. They don’t want to flop and hope for a foul. They want to finish the play and get that basket.”

Believe it or not, Tony Heard now is 45 years old. He still plays competitive basketball and still plays very well. His current weight is 180 pounds – “about three pounds” beyond his TU playing weight, he says.

Of his March 2000 big shot at SMU, Tony said, “My kids know about that shot. They’ve seen it, and they’ve seen me hit big shots in men’s league games. They know it’s important to take those shots and make them.”

While 6-foot Stailee Heard has taken her talent to Oklahoma State, 6-foot Tyla will be a Sapulpa senior during the 2023-24 season. In a year, Tyla also will be on a college basketball roster.

For several more years to come, Tony and Lyla Heard will have ringside seats to watch their daughters “be strong, make strong plays and be ready for big moments in big games.”