Bill Haisten: After Hornets strike early, Union records a statement comeback and victory

During Tuesday’s opening period at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center, there was for Booker T. Washington the best of all basketball combinations: relentless defensive pressure and textbook ball movement.
At the end of Booker T.’s best first quarter of the season, the Hornets had a 26-17 cushion against a Union team that seemed overwhelmed by the opponent’s energy. Booker T. guard Aaron Potter totaled 16 first-quarter points and seemed destined for a 35-point type of performance.
While BTW was flawless during the first eight minutes, there were glaring flaws during the second and third periods. There also was a memorable Union comeback.
The Redhawks entered with a 5-5 record and with a maddening habit of blowing fourth-quarter opportunities. Against previously undefeated Booker T. Washington, however, Union was at its best during the final period.
With five minutes left to play, the Hornets had a six-point advantage. Union responded with clutch foul shots by Malachi McElwee and brilliant interior defense by sophomore big man Chris Mason, setting up a dramatic final scene.
As time was about to expire, Booker T. Washington’s Ijai Johnson came up about an inch short on a 3-point attempt from the left corner. The Redhawks celebrated a 67-65 triumph over the fourth-ranked Hornets.
Talent isn’t an issue for Union, and now there is a signature win. To have recovered from Booker T. Washington’s early excellence is a sign that Rudy Garcia’s 27th Union team may be ready to turn the corner on maturity and resilience.
Mason and 6-foot-9 Union junior teammate Trent Pierce are significant college prospects, but the Redhawks don’t win this without McElwee. During the final 69 seconds, the 6-foot junior converted on a tough, contested floater and was 6-of-6 on free throws.
The Jenks/Union Invitational is played this weekend. In Thursday games at the UMAC, Booker T. Washington faces Ponca City (5:30 p.m.) while Union is matched with Edmond Santa Fe (8:30).
If both the Hornets and Redhawks prevail in the first round, they would meet in an 8:30 p.m. Friday rematch of Tuesday’s classic. If there is such a scenario, it also would occur at the UMAC.
If this does happen, and if you enjoy high-energy, intense basketball, I would strongly suggest that you get a ticket and a tub of popcorn for Booker T.-Union II.
On Tuesday, Potter was the Hornet scoring leader with 20 points but had only two after halftime. Kam Parker totaled 13 points and Lathan Boone 10. During the second half, Union capitalized on its pronounced size advantage. Buckets that came easy for Booker T. during the opening half — they weren’t so easy during the third and fourth quarters.
Mason jolted Booker T. Washington with 23 points and great defense in the paint. Cedric Dixon, Pierce, Fuller and McElwee combined for 40 points as the Redhawks denied Booker T. Washington’s attempt at scoring a program milestone.
The Hornets brought a 10-0 record to Union. Not since 2011, when Booker T. Washington was coached by Shea Seals and driven by Korey Billbury and Tyler Lockett, has the Hornet program been unbeaten through the first 11 games of a season. The 2010-11 Hornets finished a perfect season with the 5A title.
Before a Bartlesville-hosted tournament two weeks ago, I viewed the 2021-22 Hornets as an extremely athletic team but undersized and probably not a state contender.
Man, was I wrong.
The Hornets barreled through a solid Bartlesville field, followed with a four-point, gut-check win at Owasso, and brought championship-level intensity to Union on Tuesday. After the first period, Union matched the Hornet intensity, but Booker T. Washington is for real.
While recognizing that Union had been 5-5 in part because of a difficult schedule, I really didn’t expect the Redhawks to flourish against Booker T. Washington’s defensive pressure.
Man, was I wrong.
The second period began with a Boone 3-pointer and a 29-17 Hornet lead. After Potter got a steal, Boone got a layup and the score was 31-17. Garcia jumped out of his seat and called a timeout. I’d love to know what he said or changed during that timeout, because the game was different after that.
After trailing by 14 points early in the second quarter, Union outscored the Hornets 50-34.
Union responded like a champion. Booker T. Washington is defined by state championships — 16 titles in the past 50 years. The Booker T. boys program has more OSSAA state titles than any other Oklahoma school.
Hornet championship coaches were Mike Mims, Nate Harris, Shea Seals and Conley Phipps. Now, 40-year-old Eli Brown III — a 2000 Booker T. graduate — attempts to command a place on that prestigious list.
Now in his third season as the BTW head man, Brown on Wednesday has to manage the emotions of players who are experiencing disappointment for the first time this season.
This is why the Friday rematch possibility is so enticing: Booker T. Washington would get a chance to correct the mistakes made on Tuesday, and you know the Hornets would bring maximum intensity back to the UMAC.
Garcia’s big and skilled Union squad would get a chance at another season-changing victory that would make a statement to the rest of Class 6A.
UNION 67, B.T. WASHINGTON 65
B.T. Washington;26;15;10;14;—;65
Union;17;16;13;21;—;67
B.T. Washington (10-1): Potter 20, Parker 13, Boone 10, Chambers 8, Johnson 7, Smith 4, Ware 3.
Union (6-5): Mason 23, Dixon 12, Pierce 11, Fuller 9, McElwee 8, Sanders 2, Mims 2.
UNION 61, B.T. WASHINGTON 35 (girls)
B.T. Washington;6;11;5;13;—;35
Union;7;15;23;16;—;61
B.T. Washington (4-7): Smith 14, Johnson 10, Owens 3, Mayberry 3, Braxton 2, DeLouiser 2, Hill 1.
Union (8-2): Pitts 19, Hishaw 14, Malham 12, E. Smith 3, S. Smith 3, Coleman 3, McGarrah 3, Marshall-Penny 2, Tease 2.