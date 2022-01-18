Bill Haisten: After Hornets strike early, Union records a statement comeback and victory

Talent isn’t an issue for Union, and now there is a signature win. To have recovered from Booker T. Washington’s early excellence is a sign that Rudy Garcia’s 27th Union team may be ready to turn the corner on maturity and resilience.

Mason and 6-foot-9 Union junior teammate Trent Pierce are significant college prospects, but the Redhawks don’t win this without McElwee. During the final 69 seconds, the 6-foot junior converted on a tough, contested floater and was 6-of-6 on free throws.

The Jenks/Union Invitational is played this weekend. In Thursday games at the UMAC, Booker T. Washington faces Ponca City (5:30 p.m.) while Union is matched with Edmond Santa Fe (8:30).

If both the Hornets and Redhawks prevail in the first round, they would meet in an 8:30 p.m. Friday rematch of Tuesday’s classic. If there is such a scenario, it also would occur at the UMAC.

If this does happen, and if you enjoy high-energy, intense basketball, I would strongly suggest that you get a ticket and a tub of popcorn for Booker T.-Union II.