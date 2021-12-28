Bill Haisten: After a terrible COVID ordeal, Jenks’ Clay Martin lives his best life

At the opening kickoff of NBC’s Sunday night telecast of the Vikings-Packers NFL game, the Green Bay temperature should be about 8 degrees.
For most people, such a hard freeze would be miserable. For Packer fans, not at all. They celebrate ice-cold football.
For Clay Martin, an 8-degree Sunday night will be glorious. As the white-hat-wearing referee, he’ll have a big role in a big game.
Even more than the involvement itself, Martin savors the ability to be involved at all.
During the final week of December 2020, Martin battled the effects of a severe COVID-19 infection that resulted in hospitalization. His treatment was managed by medical professionals clad from head to toe in protective coverings. He missed a Jenks-hosted holiday basketball tournament and three NFL assignments.
“It was dark and gloomy,” Martin recalls. “Those poor nurses — they were sacrificing for me. It gave me a sense of gratitude that those men and women would put their health on the line for me.”
While there are signs that his lungs may be permanently diminished, Martin’s final week of December 2021 is decidedly more pleasant and normal than what he and his family experienced a year ago.
When the Jenks basketball team hosted a holiday tournament last year, its head coach was in quarantine. Ultimately, Martin’s wife, Shannon, daughter McKenzie and son Chase also had COVID ordeals of their own. Chase Martin is a senior member of the Jenks basketball team.
When Class 6A top-ranked Jenks played on Tuesday night — matched with 5A third-ranked Del City in a premier Tournament of Champions semifinal — 46-year-old Clay Martin was on the Trojans’ bench at the BOK Center.
In as intense a December game as you’ll ever see, Del City conquered previously unbeaten Jenks 67-65 in overtime.
Martin has been the Jenks coach for 17 seasons (2003-15 and again since 2017). He became an NFL official in 2015 and was promoted to a referee/crew chief position in 2018. On Dec. 19, 2020, he tested positive for COVID.
“For the first five or six days, I had sniffles and minor symptoms,” Martin recalls. “After that, I lost my (senses of) taste and smell. My appetite went away and I started getting weak. My oxygen levels were dropping like crazy.”
A few days later, Shannon drove her husband to an urgent-care facility, where it was determined that Martin had double pneumonia.
“On New Year’s Eve,” Martin says, “I couldn’t even stand in the shower. I called my primary (doctor) and he said, ‘Hang up the phone and call an ambulance.’”
Martin became emotional when he recounted a hospital doctor’s message.
“You are really, really sick,” Martin was told. “Both of your lungs are infected. Your No. 1 goal is to stay off of a ventilator. You’re going to be (hospitalized) for a while. You’re not going to be coaching or officiating for a while.”
A ventilator never was required, but there were oxygen tubes, debilitating weakness and unsettling uncertainty.
“I didn’t really think that I would die, but what would everything look like after all of that?” Martin remembers. “Your ego says, 'Of course, I can get over this,’ but the reality is that you may not be able to.”
On Day 4 of his hospital stay, there were indicators that Martin might soon be allowed to return home.
“As soon as I heard that, it was on,” he says. “As quick and as hard as I went down, my recovery was just as fast.”
A flight of stairs in the Martin home became an exercise tool. There were countless trips up and down, until his lungs began to fire in a better way. An NFL officiating coordinator called and indicated that if Martin’s health would allow, he would get a postseason game.
Martin’s recovery regimen: “My second day at home, every time there was a commercial on TV, I would do push-ups or air squats. On the third day, I walked to the end of the street and back. Day four, I walked around the block.”
As his family members got beyond their COVID challenges, Martin rejoiced when he resumed coaching the Trojans. On Jan. 17, he was at Arrowhead Stadium, presiding over the Kansas City Chiefs’ 22-17 victory over Cleveland in an AFC divisional playoff game.
“I got messages from head coaches in the NFL, wanting me to know they were lifting me up in their staff Bible study,” Martin said. “At Kansas City, the first thing those head coaches said to me wasn’t, 'I want you to look for this or that.’ It was, 'It’s amazing to see you here today. We’ve been praying for you.’ Wow. That’s surreal. God is good.
“From the beginning of it all, my wife said, 'You’re going to have a story to tell.’ That’s definitely been the case.”
It felt intrusive, asking Martin to dig so deeply into the details of such a terrible memory. At the same time, it felt like he wanted to talk about it. Before COVID, he had never been really sick at any point of his life.
“When you have a chance to reflect, you think, 'How lucky am I? How fortunate is our family?’” Martin said this week. “I have friends who lost people to COVID. That could have been me. The Lord was involved the whole time.”
On Tuesday, Crossings Christian defeated Cashion in a Tournament of Champions afternoon classic. The Crossings Christian coach is Shawn Schenk, whose basketball history includes having been a Clay Martin assistant at Jenks and a Martin teammate at Oklahoma Baptist University.
“I love that man,” Schenk said of Martin. “He’s a Godly man and he’s been great to me. I want to be like Clay as a dad. He treats his son with such great respect and yet challenges him. There’s such a great bond there.
“Clay is one of the best coaches in Oklahoma and one of the best I’ve ever seen. That guy could do anything he wants.”
It seems, I mentioned to Schenk, that Martin already is doing exactly what he wants.
He’s not trapped in a hospital bed.
He’s going home each evening to a healthy family.
He’s coaching the Trojans.
He’s officiating at the world’s highest level of football, and he’s headed to Green Bay this weekend.