Bill Haisten: After a terrible COVID ordeal, Jenks’ Clay Martin lives his best life

Martin became emotional when he recounted a hospital doctor’s message.

“You are really, really sick,” Martin was told. “Both of your lungs are infected. Your No. 1 goal is to stay off of a ventilator. You’re going to be (hospitalized) for a while. You’re not going to be coaching or officiating for a while.”

A ventilator never was required, but there were oxygen tubes, debilitating weakness and unsettling uncertainty.

“I didn’t really think that I would die, but what would everything look like after all of that?” Martin remembers. “Your ego says, 'Of course, I can get over this,’ but the reality is that you may not be able to.”

On Day 4 of his hospital stay, there were indicators that Martin might soon be allowed to return home.

“As soon as I heard that, it was on,” he says. “As quick and as hard as I went down, my recovery was just as fast.”

A flight of stairs in the Martin home became an exercise tool. There were countless trips up and down, until his lungs began to fire in a better way. An NFL officiating coordinator called and indicated that if Martin’s health would allow, he would get a postseason game.