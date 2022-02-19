Bill Haisten: Aaron Potter is BTW’s attitude king and Tulsa’s most tenacious, important player

If I were to identify any one Tulsa-area high school basketball player as the best I’ve seen this season, I’d probably point at Bartlesville point guard David Castillo.
The 2021-22 season has been extraordinarily entertaining, with stars like Muskogee’s Javontae Campbell, Jenks’ Ben Averitt and Chase Martin, Union’s Trent Pierce, Bixby scorer Parker Friedrichsen, Owasso spin-move master Caden Fry and Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen. They’re all good. Castillo is special.
However, if I were to identify the most important and most-impactful-on-winning player on this side of the state, I wouldn’t hesitate to give that designation to Booker T. Washington guard Aaron Potter.
During the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the Hornets were 2-10 and Potter was a junior on the Owasso roster. This season, having transferred to Booker T. Washington, he is a Hornet senior and the attitude king for a squad that takes a 20-2 record into the Class 6A postseason.
“His aura changed the aura of our team,” Booker T. Washington coach Eli Brown III said of Potter, who averages 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.5 steals. “The toughness. The competitiveness. He allowed the rest of the team to say, ‘It’s OK to be a dog. It’s OK to be competitive. It’s OK to try to win every game.’
“His drive has rubbed off on a lot of our players. He’s a warrior, man.”
During a half-hour conversation on Friday, Potter used the word “energy” several times.
“I’m big on energy,” he said. “Even when the bench comes into the game, they have that energy.”
And if a teammate doesn’t seem to have the right energy, Potter says, “then we have to fix that. If I sense before a game that (a teammate) isn’t hyped, I check on him. I make sure we’re ready.”
At Booker T.’s Nathan E. Harris Fieldhouse on Friday, for a Frontier Conference clash between Potter’s former Owasso team and his current team, there was the most electrifying basketball atmosphere I’ve experienced since the 2018 Trae Young Bedlam game in Stillwater.
The 17-win Rams danced home with a 67-60 victory, securing a share of the league title and fortifying their status as a 6A contender while snapping the Hornets’ 10-game win streak.
Potter is an intense, emotive player who during every game is targeted by the opposing team’s student section. Some athletes melt when they’re pelted with sports hate (and there’s a huge difference between sports hate and real hate). Sports hate, as long as certain lines aren’t crossed, is fun. Potter soaks it in and turns it into fuel.
On Friday, the visitors’ side of the gym teemed with Owasso fans. With 2:47 left to play, the 6-foot-3 Potter stepped to the foul line. The Owasso students — Potter’s former classmates — screamed in an attempt to rattle him. Potter glanced at the students with his palms up, as if to say, “Is that the best you’ve got?” He swished both foul shots and the score was tied at 55-55.
“Yeah, I do enjoy that stuff,” Potter said. “It motivates me, but I’m not intense like that all the time.”
While Potter’s tenacity is striking, “I’m really just a fun guy,” he says. “Always joking. The only time I’m really intense is when I’m playing basketball.”
The Jenks students, the Owasso students, the Union students — they dogged Potter all night. In the semifinals of the Jenks/Union Invitational, the Hornets played at Union. Three days earlier, the Redhawks dealt Booker T. Washington its first loss of the season. In the tournament rematch, Potter made a play and wound up beyond the baseline, near a section filled with Union students.
The students roared at Potter. He roared right back. Whatever he said, it was enough to have resulted in a technical foul. If anything, that exchange and Potter’s bold reaction seemed to energize the Hornets, who went on to win that game 65-62 and captured the tournament title 24 hours later, beating Jenks 61-48 on the Trojans’ home floor.
This season, Potter is 1-1 against Owasso. The Hornets won in the Rams’ fieldhouse last month. In two weeks, there could be a playoff rematch. If so, there won’t be an empty seat.
Before late July, Brown wasn’t aware that Potter had moved to a Tulsa residence and applied to attend BTW.
“I was surprised,” Brown recalls. “I was like, ‘We were 2-10 last year. He wants to come here? Hopefully, he can get in.’ (A few) weeks later, I was notified by my principal that (Potter) was going to enroll.”
Potter on his transfer decision: “My family and I talked about it — not just basketball, but my future overall. We decided that Booker T. was the best place for me. (Owasso teammates) were a little bit in shock. I tried to tell them that it wasn’t personal. I did this for the long-term goals of my life.”
Owasso coach Brian Montonati on Potter’s transfer: “I love A.P. I have no bad words about him at all. He’s a heck of a player. Great kid.
“I’m one of those guys where, if you want to play with us, play with us. If you don’t, go somewhere else. I think a lot of people wrote us off after (Potter) left. Our players are taking me on a heck of a ride this season.”
Potter says his Booker T. transition was easy because he already knew all of the players, and since the third grade had played Tulsa All-Stars ball with Hornets Kam Parker, Ryan Anderson and Ijai Johnson.
Potter is all about basketball now, but he formerly also was a football athlete. As an eighth-grade quarterback, he sustained a serious knee injury that he says wasn’t diagnosed as a torn patellar tendon until the summer of 2019. The result was a big surgery and an angry scar on his left knee.
“Everybody was telling me to get the surgery long before I did, but I didn’t want surgery because I was still able to play basketball on my leg,” he remembers. “I didn’t want to miss any basketball. (Eventually), I tweaked it and it was just too painful. We got the surgery.”
Potter attended Tulsa schools in kindergarten through seventh grade and Owasso schools from eighth grade through his junior year. Now, Potter is back in Tulsa and back with a purpose.
“At the start of this season, people weren’t coming to our games. Tonight, we’ve got a sold-out gym,” Potter said before the Friday game. “It’s been great. This is what I wanted.
“I told coach Brown that I came to Booker T. to win the state championship. Nothing else matters.”