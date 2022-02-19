Bill Haisten: Aaron Potter is BTW’s attitude king and Tulsa’s most tenacious, important player

This season, Potter is 1-1 against Owasso. The Hornets won in the Rams’ fieldhouse last month. In two weeks, there could be a playoff rematch. If so, there won’t be an empty seat.

Before late July, Brown wasn’t aware that Potter had moved to a Tulsa residence and applied to attend BTW.

“I was surprised,” Brown recalls. “I was like, ‘We were 2-10 last year. He wants to come here? Hopefully, he can get in.’ (A few) weeks later, I was notified by my principal that (Potter) was going to enroll.”

Potter on his transfer decision: “My family and I talked about it — not just basketball, but my future overall. We decided that Booker T. was the best place for me. (Owasso teammates) were a little bit in shock. I tried to tell them that it wasn’t personal. I did this for the long-term goals of my life.”

Owasso coach Brian Montonati on Potter’s transfer: “I love A.P. I have no bad words about him at all. He’s a heck of a player. Great kid.

“I’m one of those guys where, if you want to play with us, play with us. If you don’t, go somewhere else. I think a lot of people wrote us off after (Potter) left. Our players are taking me on a heck of a ride this season.”