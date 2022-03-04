Bill Haisten: A memorable, standing-room-only Friday night for Aaron Potter and the Hornets

Fifteen years ago this week, Verdigris basketball phenom Rotnei Clarke starred in a one-man rock show at Bixby’s fieldhouse. The occasion was a Class 3A playoff game matching Clarke’s Cardinals and Adair.

When the gym doors opened at 4:30 p.m., patrons poured into the building. When a doubleheader began at 6:30, every seat was occupied and 300 fans milled around outside, frustrated because the Bixby fire chief would not permit additional people into the jam-packed building.

I was among the fortunate 2,500 who saw Clarke beat double- and even triple-team defensive attention for a career-best total of 57 points. Verdigris won by eight points.

Since that night in Bixby, I hadn’t seen another such situation — fans being denied entrance into a filled-to-capacity high school venue.

As I approached the Will Rogers campus on Friday night, and noticed all parking spaces were taken and fans were strolling to the fieldhouse from several blocks away, I wondered whether this might be another sold-out, standing-room-only scenario.

That’s exactly what it became. Twenty minutes after the Booker T. Washington-Broken Arrow opening tip, about 60 people were massed on the sidewalk. There wasn’t room for even one more person, much less 60.

Later, as Jenks fans arrived to watch the Trojans defeat Tahlequah in an elimination game, they also were unable to be in the gym for Booker T.-Broken Arrow.

The demand for seats transformed Booker T.-Broken Arrow into a big-event type of game, with maximum coverage provided by three members of the Tulsa World staff and representatives of each of the four local television stations.

Hornet senior Aaron Potter responded with a player-of-the-year type of performance.

In a Class 6A area championship game — and with a state tournament berth on the line — Potter’s 27 points, playmaking and relentless defense drove the Hornets to a 68-60 victory.

“Everything that just happened — I expected it,” said Potter, whose offseason transfer from Owasso elevated the Hornets to a state-contending level.

After having been 2-10 last season, the 2021-22 Hornets are 23-2. This week, BTW coach Eli Brown III recorded career wins Nos. 200, 201 and 202. If he can get Nos. 203, 204 and 205 during next week’s state tournament at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, Booker T. Washington would collect its 17th OSSAA title.

Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson reported the Friday crowd as having been 1,400 and said Booker T.-Broken Arrow was the most-attended game ever played in the 16-year-old Rogers fieldhouse.

By halftime, the Hornets led 33-31. It’s impossible to play a more intense, fast-paced half of basketball. From each side, the effort level was at such a high, sustained level that it was inspirational.

Even before the end of the first quarter, I thought, “It’s unfortunate that one of these teams won’t win.”

Through three periods, neither team led by more than six points. Potter opened the fourth quarter with a bold drive and layup, crashing into a BA defender and getting a favorable call from the baseline official. Potter swished the free throw for a 3-point play and a 58-50 BTW lead.

There’s a consistency with the fourth quarters of Booker T. Washington games. The Hornets double the ferocity of their pressure defense, rattling opposing ball-handlers and capitalizing with transition buckets.

During a span of one minute, there were three Broken Arrow turnovers and three Kam Parker layups. When the Hornets stung the Tigers with that pressure and that flurry of buckets, Booker T. had a 64-52 cushion with 2½ minutes left.

“When we got up 12, I knew we were good,” Potter said.

Brown on Potter’s presence on Friday and all season: “He’s the engine. He plays injured. He plays tired. He gets after it, man, and it’s infectious:”

In only one game this season — a home loss to Owasso — did the Hornets seem to be the more fatigued team during the fourth quarter. Typically, BTW is able to close games because of advantages in conditioning and speed.

In that regard, the Friday game was typical for BTW.

“We’ve been working for that moment since May. Outside in 100-degree weather,” Brown said. “If we’re a little tired, then we know (the opponent) is tired.

“We knew that punch was coming (in the fourth quarter), and once that punch came, it was all we needed.”

The Booker T. Washington people who walked three or four blocks from their Friday parking places — they’ll be happy with the reminder that there’s plenty of on-site parking at the Lloyd Noble Center.

