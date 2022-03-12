Bill Haisten: A great story with a stunning final chapter – Booker T.’s loss to Edmond North

NORMAN — Some great stories do not have a positive ending.

The Booker T. Washington basketball season was a great story. The Hornets were 2-10 last season, but by the 2021-22 midseason they were viewed as contenders for the Class 6A title.

By late February, they were regarded as the favorites to capture what would have been the 17th OSSAA championship in school history.

A transfer from Owasso, Hornet senior Aaron Potter became a charismatic bulldog who lifted BTW to a level of game speed and defensive pressure that no opponent could match.

Speed and ferocity do not necessarily equate to invincibility, however, and on Friday night the Booker T. story came to an end in a stunning manner at the Lloyd Noble Center.

In a Class 6A semifinal meeting with a significantly bigger Edmond North squad, the Hornets missed on important shot attempts and committed important turnovers at the worst possible time, and the Huskies advanced to the championship round with a 76-69 victory.

In exactly the way that Booker T. Washington usually finishes an opponent — with a defensive trap that resulted in a loose ball — the Hornets were eliminated from their pursuit of another gold ball.

With 1:21 left to play, BTW’s Kam Parker nailed an incredibly clutch jumper — a right-corner 3-pointer — that pulled the Hornets within 69-67. After Edmond North inbounded the basketball, the Hornets turned up the heat on their already hot pressure.

The ball squirted free and into Hornet hands. Edmond North reacted with an immediate double-team of its own. The ball was stripped and available. The Huskies recovered and capitalized with two free throws from T.O. Barrett. Twenty-four seconds later, there were two more foul shots from North’s Cahlese Lee. The Booker T. deficit was 73-67.

During the subsequent Hornet possession, there were three shots and three misfires. Edmond North countered with more free throws, and that was the ballgame.

The Huskies danced away with a seven-point conquest of a Booker T. Washington team that entered with a 24-2 record.

Statistics of note: The Hornets had the lead during only 3½ minutes of the 32-minute game. Booker T. Washington never led by more than three points. Edmond North had a 13-point advantage on scoring from the foul line.

While Booker T. got most of its scoring from two players (Parker with 22 points and Potter with 19), the Huskies had tremendous balance as Barrett, Lee and TJ Strong each totaled 17 points, while Dylan Warlick had 16.

One aspect of this Eli Brown III-coached Booker T. team’s appeal was that it flourished in spite of such a small roster. Not a single Hornet stands taller than 6-foot-3. On the Edmond North roster are six players who stand at least 6-4.

The Huskies maximized their size advantage, crushing Booker T. Washington 39-20 on rebounds. Edmond North grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and had 12 second-chance points.

In Saturday’s 7:45 p.m. 6A championship contest, Edmond North (23-5) is matched with the underdog Moore Lions, who improved to 21-7 with a semifinal triumph over Edmond Santa Fe.

In all three losses this season, Booker T. Washington was vanquished by teams with size: Union, Owasso and now Edmond North.

Potter, Parker and their teammates were despondent after the semifinal setback. Eventually, they’ll reflect on their 2021-22 experience, compare it to their 2020-21experience and appreciate that during 2021-22, they had a heck of a ride. They’re just heartbroken that it had to end.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.