Bill Haisten: A great event hosted by OU’s decidedly below-average Lloyd Noble Center

NORMAN — If OU’s Memorial Stadium is “The Palace on The Prairie” and one of the certified jewels of college football, then what exactly is the Lloyd Noble Center?

It’s an outdated eyesore on the southern edge of the University of Oklahoma campus, and for three years it will be the site of Class 6A-5A championship basketball.

It’s always been baffling — why OU has the best of the best for football and outstanding venues for most other sports, yet stands pat with the LNC as the ugliest of all Big 12 arenas.

After having hosted state tournaments since 2010, Oral Roberts University’s bid for three more years apparently wasn’t as good as OU’s. Oklahoma State also submitted a bid to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, but OU emerged as the host of the 2022, 2023 and 2024 basketball championships.

OU’s Griffin Family Performance Center is a nice piece of functional eye candy and the twin practice facilities are perfect.

As a game venue, however, the LNC is at the highest level of drab.

“It’s almost 50 years old,” Sooner coach Porter Moser told reporters three weeks ago. “There are people who have had two arenas since then.

“So, definitely, (a new arena is) definitely a huge part of what we want and the direction we want to go.”

Reportedly, there is the possibility of a Cleveland County-OU partnership and the development of an off-campus arena. Unfortunately, Moser’s Sooners and Oklahoma’s high school state contenders are stuck with the Lloyd Noble Center through the duration of this 2022-24 OSSAA contract.

As the Memorial Chargers prevailed over OKC Southeastern in a Class 5A semifinal on a cold, snowy Friday morning in Norman, there were a handful of spectators seated on the Lloyd Noble Center’s 50-yard line — on the front row of the lower bowl.

You know how far those people were from the playing surface? About 35 feet.

If you’re on the front row on either side of OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena or the University of Tulsa’s Reynolds Center, you’re about 15 feet from the playing surface.

As the Lloyd Noble Center is configured for the most important Oklahoma high school basketball games, the court is enveloped by a vast moat of nothing.

For the sake of fairness, it should be reported that the Lloyd Noble Center is outfitted with a scoreboard and video screens that effectively serve all fans, no matter their position in the building.

On the whole, though, the LNC isn’t in the same league as the previous longtime home of these state tournaments: ORU’s Mabee Center. As the site of the 6A-5A state tournaments in 2010-21, it just felt like the right place and best place for championship basketball.

As the Mabee Center underwent a comprehensive renovation — one that transformed the nearly 50-year-old arena back to flawless — ORU lost two signature basketball events: the Tournament of Champions (now played at the BOK Center) and the OSSAA Class 6A and 5A state tournaments.

This would never happen because the OSSAA needs the revenue generated from site bids, but the atmosphere for these prep games would be so much better if they were played in smaller venues — like an actual high school fieldhouse.

There won’t be a state game this weekend that generates the type of heat that Booker T. Washington and Broken Arrow did last week at the filled-to-capacity Rogers gym.

For years, it was said that OKC-area administrators and coaches were grumbling about the imbalance of the location of 6A championships. No doubt about it — the OKC, Norman, Edmond and Midwest City people drove many, many miles on the Turner Turnpike.

In 2012-18, every Class 6A, 6AI and 6AII football championship game was played in the Tulsa area. For 12 years, ORU hosted 6A and 5A basketball.

Now, it’s the Oklahoma City area’s turn to host (although the University of Central Oklahoma-OSSAA contract expires at the end of the 2022 season). I really don’t mind driving to Norman for basketball, and the Tulsa-area state tournament coaches haven’t complained about the travel.

However, we’re all on the same page with regard to opinions of the Lloyd Noble Center. It’s a below-average building — way below the OU standard.

