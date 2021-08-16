Basketball coach, assistant, no longer in coaching capacity with Spartans

Bixby has new leadership atop its boys basketball program.

Sam Fairchild and Wes Hammons are no longer in their positions as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, the Bixby Public Schools confirmed.

Both remain employed as teachers, said Jessica Jernegan, director of school and community engagement for the district.

Assistant Lance Kight has been named interim head coach. A full search for a new coach will begin after the 2021-22 season, Jernegan said.

Fairchild declined comment on the situation when contacted by the Tulsa World.

Fairchild guided the Spartans to 8-14 and 10-6 records in his two years at the helm.

Before that, he served as athletic director and boys basketball coach at Warner, and before that, as athletic director and girls basketball coach at Ketchum. He also coached at Chouteau, Panama and Gore and has more than 400 girls and boys coaching victories.

