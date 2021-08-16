Basketball coach, assistant, no longer in coaching capacity with Spartans

Sam Fairchild guided Bixby's boys basketball team to a 10-6 record during the COVID-marred 2020-21 season. He is shown here during a game against Sapulpa on Jan. 15.
JOEY JOHNSON, for the Tulsa World
Bixby has new leadership atop its boys basketball program.
Sam Fairchild and Wes Hammons are no longer in their positions as head coach and assistant coach, respectively, the Bixby Public Schools confirmed.
Both remain employed as teachers, said Jessica Jernegan, director of school and community engagement for the district.
Assistant Lance Kight has been named interim head coach. A full search for a new coach will begin after the 2021-22 season, Jernegan said.
Fairchild declined comment on the situation when contacted by the Tulsa World.
Fairchild guided the Spartans to 8-14 and 10-6 records in his two years at the helm.
Before that, he served as athletic director and boys basketball coach at Warner, and before that, as athletic director and girls basketball coach at Ketchum. He also coached at Chouteau, Panama and Gore and has more than 400 girls and boys coaching victories.
February 2021 photos: Broken Arrow vs Bixby basketball
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aeriyanna Jones-Wilson Bixby's Meredith Mayes during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aeriyanna Jones-Wilson Bixby's Meredith Mayes during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen puts up a shot over Bixby’s Cale Fugate during Friday’s game at Bixby High School’s Whitey Ford Fieldhouse.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aaron Johnson and Anthony Allen pressure Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen as he tries to hold on to a rebound during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Bixby's Braden Weaver shoots against pressure from Broken Arrow defenders during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's George McCurdy takes the ball down the court against Bixby during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen blocks a shot by Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aaron Johnson and Anthony Allen pressure Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen as he tries to hold on to a rebound during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Bixby's Xavier Glenn looks for room against pressure from Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Jared Barnes pressures Bixby's Xavier Glenn during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow’s Tyler Pinder shoots from under the basket in front of Bixby’s Sam McCormick (right) during Friday’s game.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Jaiell Talley puts up a shot over Bixby's defense during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Tyler Pinder shoots from under the basket in front of Bixby's Sam McCormick (right) during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen shoots against pressure from Broken Arrow defenders during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Jared Barnes pressures Bixby's Xavier Glenn during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen puts up a shot over Bixby's Xavier Glenn during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen puts up a shot over Bixby's Cale Fugate and the Spartan defense during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's George McCurdy runs into Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's George McCurdy is pressured by Bixby's Braden Weaver takes the ball down the court against Bixby during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen is chased by Broken Arrow's Aaron Johnson during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aeriyanna Jones-Wilson pressures Bixby's Meredith Mayes during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones pressures Bixby's Gracy Wernli during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Bixby's Gentry Baldwin puts a shot in front of Broken Arrow during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Bixby's Gentry Baldwin puts up a shot against Broken Arrow during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aneesah Herrera looks for room in front of pressure from Bixby's Gracy Wernli during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Grace Pippett puts up a shot over Bixby'sAlyssa Nielsen during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Grace Pippett puts up a shot over Bixby's Gracy Wernli during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aneesah Herrera pressures Bixby's Meredith Mayesduring their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Aneesah Herrera and Taneya Howard pressure Bixby's Meredith Mayes during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones puts up a shot against Bixby during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Hallie Kitchen is pressured by Bixby's Meredith Mayes during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones puts up a shot over Bixby's defense during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones runs into pressure from Bixby's Gentry Baldwin and her teammates during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Hallie Kitchen is pressured by Bixby's Meredith Mayes during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Bixby vs Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow's Taleyah Jones pressures Bixby's Gracy Wernli during their game at Bixby High School's Whitey Ford Fieldhouse on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
