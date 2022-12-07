Barry Lewis: TofC pairings have `shock' potential; Fast starts for BTW, Bixby

Memorial basketball coach Bobby Allison has an exciting prediction for the boys bracket in this year's Tournament of Champions.

"All four games the first day will go to the fourth quarter," Allison said at the TofC luncheon Wednesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel-Warren Place.

"The big schools, obviously you have great players and every team can make the state tournament, but these might be the best (group of) small schools in the tournament. It might shock the outside world how close these games are going to be, but it's not going to shock me. I wouldn't even call them upsets."

Defending Class 5A champion Memorial will face Roff, the Class B runner-up the past two years, in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the BOK Center.

Pairings and times for the 57th annual tournament, the state's premier high school basketball event during the regular season, were announced Wednesday. Memorial-Roff is the type of matchup that the tournament created to provide -- potential David vs. Goliath situations.

"Roff is balanced and they win at everything there," Allison said. "They've got nothing but competitors. Crossings Christian (4A) could be in the state tournament in 6A. Kingfisher (4A) is Kingfisher -- they have won as many games as anybody in this past decade and I saw Dale (A) this summer and they were beating 6A teams."

Besides Memorial, other 2022 state champions in the tournament are 6A Edmond North, Kingfisher and Dale (formerly 2A). Crossings Christian was a 2021 state champion. Memorial only loss last season in the TofC final against Del City -- a setback that the Chargers avenged in the 5A championship game.

Other quarterfinal matchups include Edmond North against Crossings Christian at 10:30 a.m., Bartlesville (6A) against Kingfisher at 5:30 p.m. and Union (6A) against Dale at 8:30 p.m.

Girls quarterfinal matchups are Holland Hall (4A) against Kiefer (3A) at 9 a.m., Sapulpa (5A) against Pocola (3A) at noon, Lincoln Christian (3A) against Norman (6A) at 4 p.m. and Bixby (6A) against Okarche (A) at 7 p.m. Pocola was last season's 2A champion and Bixby was the 6A runner-up. Four of the other teams were state semifinalists. Norman and Sapulpa were 2021 state champions.

The brackets are set up so there could be a rematch of last year's Bixby win over Lincoln Christian in the TofC final.

"We're very excited for that opportunity to be in it again and go up against the best of the best in the state," Bixby coach Tina Thomas said. "And clearly we would like to repeat."

It was announced Wednesday that QuikTrip will be the presenting sponsor for the tournament, scheduled Dec. 28-30. There will be eight games each day, starting at 9 a.m. with a girls game, and alternating with the boys bracket, with the final boys game scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.

Admission for the TofC will be $10 per session (four games). There are two sessions each day.

Fast start for Hornets

Some wondered whether Booker T. Washington, after graduating its top two players (Aaron Potter and Kam Parker) from last year's 24-3 team that reached the 6A semifinals, would be able to be a state tournament contender again this season.

The Hornets answered that question positively Tuesday with an 84-71 win over visiting Frontier Valley Conference opponent Union.

"It was a season opener, but it felt like a playoff opener," Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said.

A pair of sophomores in their varsity debuts led the Hornets as BJ Harris scored 23 and Jammari Simpson added 16. Returning starter Lathan Boone scored 16 points and Ty Holdman, a move-in from Coweta, had 10 points and numerous assists.

"It was a game that coming into it we knew could show us how our season was going to go," Brown said. "We knew it was important to get off on the right foot, not only to get a win but get a convincing win. Union is one of the biggest teams we'll face. Our players know now that we can do this. All our kids rose to the occasion."

The Hornets will play Thursday through Saturday at the Edmond Open -- starting with Edmond Memorial, with a potential semifinal matchup looming against Edmond North -- that would be a rematch of last year's state semifinals. And on Saturday, the Hornets could face Union again -- similar to last year when they played twice in a week.

Games from the tournament will be live streamed at krefsports.tv.

High-profile matchup

Elsewhere in the Frontier Valley on Tuesday, Bixby won its season opener, 88-79 at Bartlesville. Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen scored 20 for Bixby while David Castillo, one of the nation's top guards in the class of 2024, led Bartlesville with 35 points.