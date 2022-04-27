Barry Lewis: Tim Bart returns to coaching at Claremore Sequoyah; Kelley's Jerri Berna shifts roles; OBCA Hall of Fame adds five

Former Bartlesville coach Tim Bart is fired up to return to basketball after an eight-year hiatus.

Last week, Claremore Sequoyah announced that Bart had been hired as the Eagles' boys basketball coach.

"I'm back, and I'm excited," Bart said.

Bart, 59, was 241-104 with five Class 6A state tournament appearances in 14 seasons from 2000-14 at Bartlesville, including a runner-up finish in 2005. He coached nine All-State players with the Bruins. Bart’s home record at Bartlesville was 116-27.

When Bart stepped down at Bartlesville, it was to allow him to watch his son, Jackson, play college basketball. Jackson Bart played for Oral Roberts and Cincinnati. He now is an assistant at Sierra Canyon, the California high school team of Lebron James' son Bronny.

During the past eight years, Bart has alternated between private business and education. He is currently teaching at Locust Grove and spent two years as a principal at Burlington.

"When I got out of coaching, it wasn't because I was burned out or tired," Tim Bart said. "In the last six or seven years I had 10-to-15 different chances to get back into it, but I never felt it was the right fit until now. Since I've been out I'd go to games and I've stayed connected."

Tim Bart also was head coach at Moore and Rogers. He was the Tulsa World (All-World) metro coach of the year in 2012 after leading the Bruins to the state tournament and was an All-State Games coach in 2005.

At Claremore Sequoyah, Bart inherits a team that went 25-3 this past season and returns two of its top four players -- Karson Bickel and Eestyn Prater.

"This will be different for me because I'm usually rebuilding programs," Bart said. "I think at my last three programs they were a combined 3-64 the year before I got there."

Bart is looking to take Sequoyah to its first-ever appearance in a state tournament.

"The expectations are high," Bart said. "It could be a lot of fun. I can't wait to get started."

`New journey' for Berna

After leading Bishop Kelley to 15 state volleyball titles in 25 seasons, Jerri Berna is accepting a new challenge. On Wednesday, Bishop Kelley announced that Berna will be stepping away from volleyball and will be the girls head basketball coach.

“Throughout my career, I have tried to acknowledge and respond to those opportunities where I have been called,” Berna said in a press release. “As a result, I am excited to embark upon a new journey with the Comet Girls Basketball program.

"It has been one of the honors of my life to lead the Bishop Kelley Volleyball program for the past 25 years. I have and will, continue to cherish the many relationships I have shared with coaches, players and their families. I look forward to watching both programs thrive.”

Berna has more than 1,100 wins as a volleyball coach.

"Coach Berna has set a benchmark for leadership in high school athletics over the years, both at Bishop Kelley and statewide," Comets athletic director Lance Parks said. "She is grounded in her faith in God and commitment to the call of coaching and mentoring high school student-athletes. I am excited for the possibilities as she directs the focus of her passion and determination to our girls basketball program."

OBCA Hall adds five

Ken Trickey, who led Oral Roberts to the NCAA's Elite Eight in 1974, will be inducted posthumously into the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be at noon June 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Edmond. Also being inducted will be Tommy Griffin, Donnie Husband, Lee Reimer and Donny Tuley.

Besides ORU, Trickey's had coaching stints in the state at Claremore Junior College, Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Junior College and Muskogee High School.

Griffin, now an assistant Del City and the father of NBA player Blake Griffin, has been the head coach of six state boys championship teams, including four in a row at Oklahoma Christian School from 2004-07.

Husband coached Latta to boys state titles in 2013 and '14. He also coached at Rush Springs, Silo, Duncan, Blackwell and Keys. Husband led teams to seven state tournaments coaching in Oklahoma from 1983-2018. He has coached at Greenwood (Arkansas) the past four seasons. His overall career record is 538-283.

Reimer had a 485-313 record as Purcell's basketball coach from 1984-2015. He won state titles at Medford in 1984 and Purcell in 1994. He is currently coaching at Asher.

Tuley has been in coaching for more than 40 years, including the past nine as the Seminole State men's coach. He coached 32 seasons at Oklahoma City Capitol Hill, and also was an assistant coach for 12 years during that span at Redlands Community College. Tuley, who led Capitol Hill to 10 state tournaments, has more than 700 career wins.

Tickets for the ceremony are $25 and can be purchased by calling University of Central Oklahoma coach Bob Hoffman at 478-954-9186.

Fort Gibson names coach

Fort Gibson hired Jenks assistant Ryan Nolan as its new head football coach Monday. Nolan helped Jenks win the Class 6AI state title in 2021.

Nolan, a Keys graduate, moved to Jenks after being the offensive coordinator at Sapulpa. He also has been an OC at Broken Arrow and Bartlesville.

Nolan succeeds Greg Whiteley, who resigned after going 34-41 over seven seasons. He led Fort Gibson to playoff berths the past five years.

