Barry Lewis: `Super' exciting moment for Tournament of Champions as pairings revealed

Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the darkest day in the Tournament of Champions' 56-year history.

On last Dec. 8, the 2020 TofC was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward a year later and the mood was totally different as the pairings were announced during the 2021 TofC luncheon at the DoubleTree Tulsa Warren Place.

"We are super excited to be here today," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said.

The state’s annual high school basketball showcase, conducted by TPS, is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at the BOK Center, where it will be held for the first time. It was supposed to have been at the BOK Center last year after spending the previous nine years at Mabee Center.

Six of the eight scheduled boys teams in last year's field eventually played two games each at the Festival of Champions at Jenks.