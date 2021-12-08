Barry Lewis: `Super' exciting moment for Tournament of Champions as pairings revealed

Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the darkest day in the Tournament of Champions' 56-year history.
On last Dec. 8, the 2020 TofC was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fast forward a year later and the mood was totally different as the pairings were announced during the 2021 TofC luncheon at the DoubleTree Tulsa Warren Place.
"We are super excited to be here today," Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Mick Wilson said.
The state’s annual high school basketball showcase, conducted by TPS, is scheduled for Dec. 27-29 at the BOK Center, where it will be held for the first time. It was supposed to have been at the BOK Center last year after spending the previous nine years at Mabee Center.
Six of the eight scheduled boys teams in last year's field eventually played two games each at the Festival of Champions at Jenks.
"Obviously you were let down when they had to make the tough decision to cancel last year which everybody understood, but to play in the Tournament of Champions whether it's at Memorial High School, the Mabee Center or Pavilion, which we've been to before, or now at the prestigious Bank of Oklahoma is an honor," Jenks coach Clay Martin said.
There will be eight games each day, starting at 9 a.m. with a girls game, and alternating with the boys bracket, with the final boys game scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
The boys field includes three 2021 state champions -- Del City, Crossings Christian and Hydro-Eakly. Del City, from 2019, also is the defending TofC champion.
In the boys opening round on Dec. 27, Del City faces Crossings Christian at 10:30 a.m., Jenks meets Cashion at 1:30 p.m., Memorial plays Hydro-Eakly at 5:30 p.m., and Owasso meets Victory Christian at 8:30 p.m.
"I think they're great," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said about the pairings. "I think Mick Wilson did an amazing job getting this tournament together, getting quality teams from all classes from all over Oklahoma.
"A lot of state champions and all-state players in the bracket, Division-I players and having it at the BOK is real exciting."
Norman and Howe are defending state champions in the girls bracket and will meet each other in the tournament opener at 9 a.m. Dec. 27. Other first-round girls games are Bixby against Seiling at noon, Lincoln Christian meet Classen SAS at 4 p.m. and Tahlequah faces Holland Hall at 7 p.m.
The finals are on Dec. 29 with the girls title game at 7 p.m., followed by the boys at 8:30.
Owasso, BTW, Jenks open with wins
Owasso won its boys season basketball opener, 47-44 in overtime, on Tuesday night at Sand Springs. Caden Fry had six of his 10 points in OT to help the Rams prevail.
"We didn't play very well, but we've got to give a lot of credit to Sand Springs," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.
"We've got a lot of guys that we're playing that don't have a lot of experience, and to get them a game like that where it was really tight at the end, I think helps us in the long run."...
In another Frontier Valley overtime thriller, Jenks outlasted Bartlesville 79-73. Ben Averitt scored 29 for Jenks while David Castillo scored 41 for the Bruins.
Martin said Wednesday, "I like our toughness, we had to grind one out last night against a very good team Bartlesville and a heck of a player." ...
Booker T. Washington, coming off a 2-9 season, opened with an 86-74 win Tuesday night at Bixby. Ijay Johnson scored 22, Aaron Potter 22 and Kam Parker 17 for BTW.
"The kids played hard, hopefully this is a good sign or us and we'll continue to grow and get better," BTW coach Eli K. Brown III said.
Parker Friedrichsen led Bixby with 35 points.
"He was unbelievable," Brown said.
Locust Grove honors Houser
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser was honored by Locust Grove on Tuesday as the first athlete to have his jersey retired by that high school. As a senior in 2011, Houser, an Under Armour All-American, was 10-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 62 innings. He also hit .487 with eight homers and 41 RBIs to help Locust Grove win its only state baseball title.
In 2021, Houser enjoyed his best major league season as he went 10-6 with a 3.22 ERA to help the Brewers win a division title.
Baseball hitting clinic
Bill Springman, who spent the past four seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization and before that helped develop hitters such as David Ortiz and Torii Hunter in the Minnesota Twins farm system, is holding a hitting clinic for ages 8-18 on Dec. 28-29 in Okmulgee. Cost is $60. For more information, email Springman at bill@billspringman.com or text at 918-406-6441.
All-World/All-State forms
Tulsa World All World/All-State football nomination forms were emailed this week to all head coaches except those six still involved in title games. Coaches who haven’t received a form yet should contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com as soon as possible. The deadline for returning the forms is Dec. 17. All grades are eligible.
For coaches in cross country, softball and volleyball who have not been contacted for All-World nominations, please email Ben Johnson at benjohnsontdp@gmail.com as soon as possible. All grades are eligible.
Report your scores
Coaches in basketball, wrestling and swimming are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On many nights, results can also be called in to 918-581-8355.
Athletes of the week
The World will start selecting athletes of the week in winter sports in early January. Send player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before noon on Mondays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.